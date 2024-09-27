Daniel Freedman, Partner and Co-Chair of the Housing Strategy and Litigation Group at Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP (JMBM), recently achieved a major success on behalf of real estate developer The Commons MPK, LLC. After years of navigating entitlement challenges, Freedman successfully led the effort to gain approval from the City of Monterey Park for a 64-unit residential condominium project. The development will include multi-family units, parking, landscaping, abundant community amenities, and a stunning architectural design.

Of the 64 units, 57 will be offered at market rate, while seven units will be reserved for very low-income households, making this project an important step toward helping Monterey Park meet its state-mandated housing goals while addressing the local need for diverse housing options

Following a unanimous recommendation of support from the Monterey Park Planning Commission in August of 2024, the project received final approval by the City Council on September 18, 2024, with a unanimous vote. Click here to watch.

This victory highlights JMBM's outstanding expertise in representing and defending complex housing projects, including a growing number of condominium and density-bonus developments across California. JMBM's unique legal expertise and strategic approach continue to deliver efficient resolutions to complex challenges, further solidifying our reputation for excellence.

