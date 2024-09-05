Meister Seelig & Fein is a premier business law firm headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Connecticut, Los Angeles and New Jersey. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, the firm offers a comprehensive range of legal services. Its team of accomplished attorneys, collaborative approach, and steadfast commitment to integrity are essential to ensuring that the firm’s clients achieve their objectives.
New Vlog Post!
"As we returned from the Labor Day weekend, one issue
frequently raised by clients came to mind: the delays in
litigation."
In this week's vlog, Howard Koh shares his insights into why
litigation can take so long and how the process may be leveraged by
parties seeking delay. He also addresses the significant risk that
delay poses, including the potential for interest to be added on
top of a monetary judgment.