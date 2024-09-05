"As we returned from the Labor Day weekend, one issue frequently raised by clients came to mind: the delays in litigation."

"As we returned from the Labor Day weekend, one issue frequently raised by clients came to mind: the delays in litigation."

In this week's vlog, Howard Koh shares his insights into why litigation can take so long and how the process may be leveraged by parties seeking delay. He also addresses the significant risk that delay poses, including the potential for interest to be added on top of a monetary judgment.

Don't miss his latest video for a deeper dive into these critical issues.

