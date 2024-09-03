ARTICLE
3 September 2024

Meet Your Real Estate Moderators! Cadwalader 8th Annual Finance Forum - October 23

This week Cadwalader announced our moderators for the 8th Annual Finance Forum that will take place on Wednesday, October 23, in Charlotte.
United States Real Estate and Construction
This premier event brings together industry leaders and experts for a day of networking and insightful discussions on the latest market trends and opportunities across various sectors, including commercial real estate.

Our agenda will include a dedicated track, "Commercial Real Estate & Securitization," which will include a market update and in-depth conversations on CRE bridge lending, loan sales, workouts and much more.

