ARTICLE
15 August 2024

Orange County Clarifies Proposed Charter Amendment To Apply To All Voluntary Annexations And Approves New Rural Boundary

LD
Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed

Contributor

Lowndes, Drosdick, Doster, Kantor & Reed logo
The firm’s original four partners were engaged primarily in a burgeoning real estate practice. While our real estate practice and deep-rooted involvement in that industry remains an integral component of the firm, we have grown alongside the dynamic needs of our clients and community at large. Today, the firm’s lawyers advise clients on almost every aspect of business: from copyrights and trademarks to high-stakes, high-profile litigation; from complex commercial and residential real estate issues to wealth management; from labor and employment law to healthcare; from capital raising and entity formation to corporate growth and expansion locally, nationally and internationally.
Explore Firm Details
After the Florida Legislature blocked the Orange County Charter Review Committee's proposed Charter amendments, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners (BCC)...
United States Florida Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Jonathan P. Huels
Photo of Rebecca Wilson
Photo of Allison H. Gray
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

After the Florida Legislature blocked the Orange County Charter Review Committee's proposed Charter amendments, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken on the initiative by proposing ordinances suggesting similar Charter amendments pertaining to establishment of a Rural Boundary and voluntary annexations, as initially discussed in Orange County Continues to Push Charter Amendments Pertaining to the Rural Boundary and Voluntary Annexations.

On July 30, 2024, the BCC voted to approve the new Rural Boundary Charter amendment and also made a significant clarification regarding the proposed Charter amendment affecting voluntary annexations.

Voluntary Annexation

As currently drafted, Orange County has clarified the proposed Charter amendment pertaining to voluntary annexations applies to all voluntary annexations except for property located within a municipal joint planning area that has been established through a joint planning agreement between an annexing municipality and Orange County. Regardless of whether the subject property is located inside or outside of the Rural Boundary, voluntary annexations subject to the amendment will require an affirmative vote of a majority of the BCC plus one vote.

The proposed Charter amendment requires that notices be sent via U.S. Mail to all property owners with a 2-mile radius of the subject property at least 30 days prior to the BCC's consideration of the proposed annexation. The annexing municipality must also enter into an interlocal agreement with Orange County detailing the provision of essential public services, infrastructure maintenance, and future land use.

Additionally, the Charter amendment also provides that Orange County will exclusively govern the development regulations of lands lying within rural areas even after they have been annexed into a neighboring municipality.

Next Steps

The BCC is set to vote on the revised voluntary annexation Charter amendment on August 13, 2024.

If approved by the BCC, the voluntary annexation amendment will join the Rural Boundary amendment on the November 5, 2024, ballot.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jonathan P. Huels
Jonathan P. Huels
Photo of Rebecca Wilson
Rebecca Wilson
Photo of Allison H. Gray
Allison H. Gray
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More