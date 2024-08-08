Allegheny County Real Estate Tax Appeal Deadline Moved To October 1, 2024

The deadline to file a real estate tax assessment appeal or exemption appeal in Allegheny County for 2025 has been moved to October 1, 2024. Any taxpayer who wants...

With 450 attorneys and government relations professionals across 15 offices, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney provides progressive legal, business, regulatory and government relations advice to protect, defend and advance our clients’ businesses. We service a wide range of clients, with deep experience in the finance, energy, healthcare and life sciences industries.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The deadline to file a real estate tax assessment appeal or exemption appeal in Allegheny County for 2025 has been moved to October 1, 2024. Any taxpayer who wants to challenge the assessment of their property and seek to reduce their 2025 real estate taxes must file an appeal by the newly set October 1, 2024 deadline. This deadline, which is now less than two months away, creates a short window for property owners to file real estate tax appeals.

Property tax owners in Allegheny County had grown accustomed to the March 31 appeal deadline. That deadline no longer applies. This change is the result of Ordinance 06-24-OR, passed by the Allegheny County Council on June 4, 2024, which now requires property owners to file tax assessment appeals by October 1 annually.

The primary aim of this amendment is to enhance “budgetary certainty” for municipalities and property owners. According to the ordinance, the previous March 31 deadline created uncertainty for municipalities, as they needed to estimate the potential impact of tax appeals on their revenue before finalizing their annual budgets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.