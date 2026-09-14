Back-to-School Traffic Safety Tips For New Jersey Drivers | Part II

Missed Part I? Read it here. In Part I of our Back-to-School Traffic Safety Series, we covered school bus laws and school-zone speed limits. In Part II, we turn our attention to avoiding distractions, watching for students walking or riding to school, and safely navigating busy pickup and drop-off areas.

The return to school creates new challenges for drivers throughout New Jersey. While obeying school bus laws and slowing down in school zones are important, avoiding distractions and remaining aware of pedestrians and cyclists are equally critical.

With so many people sharing the road during the school year, staying attentive can help reduce the risk of preventable accidents and keep students, parents, and other motorists safe.

Put Away Distractions

Distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of traffic accidents.

During the school year, distractions become even more dangerous because of the increased number of children and pedestrians near roadways.

Avoid:

Texting while driving

Checking social media

Reading emails

Adjusting navigation systems while the vehicle is moving

Looking away from the road for extended periods

A few seconds of distraction can be enough to miss a child entering a crosswalk, a cyclist riding alongside traffic, or a vehicle stopping unexpectedly.

Be Extra Careful Around Crosswalks

Many students walk to and from school every day.

Drivers should:

Yield to pedestrians in marked crosswalks.

Stop completely when required.

Look both ways before making turns.

Watch for children who may enter the roadway unexpectedly.

Stay alert even when you have the right of way.

Children often assume that drivers see them. Remaining vigilant helps reduce the risk of pedestrian accidents.

Watch for Student Cyclists and E-Bikes

Bicycles and e-bikes have become increasingly common modes of transportation for students.

When sharing the road with cyclists and e-bike riders:

Leave plenty of space when passing.

Check mirrors and blind spots before turning.

Slow down in areas where children are riding.

Be prepared for sudden stops or changes in direction.

Young riders may have less experience navigating traffic, making defensive driving especially important during the school year.

Practice Patience During Drop-Off and Pickup Times

School pickup and drop-off areas can quickly become congested.

To help keep everyone safe:

Follow designated traffic patterns.

Avoid illegal U-turns.

Do not double-park.

Stay alert for children walking between vehicles.

Allow extra travel time to avoid unnecessary rushing.

Patience helps reduce aggressive driving behaviors that can increase the risk of accidents near schools.

Safety Is Everyone's Responsibility

Keeping children safe on and around roadways requires cooperation from everyone.

Whether you are a parent, commuter, school employee, cyclist, or pedestrian, making safety a priority can help create a safer environment for students throughout the school year.

Small actions, such as putting away a phone, slowing down, and remaining attentive, can make a significant difference.

Frequently Asked Questions

When are roads most dangerous during the school year?

Roads are often busiest during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal times, when traffic congestion, pedestrian activity, and school transportation are at their highest levels.

What should drivers do during school pickup and drop-off times?

Drivers should follow school traffic patterns, avoid illegal maneuvers, remain alert for children between vehicles, and allow extra travel time to reduce stress and improve safety.

Have Questions After a Traffic Accident?

Even when drivers exercise caution, accidents can still happen. If you or a loved one has been injured in a motor vehicle accident, understanding your legal rights is important.

Whether you were injured as a driver, passenger, pedestrian, or cyclist, the personal injury attorneys at Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer can review your situation, answer your questions, and help you understand your available legal options. Call us today to learn more.