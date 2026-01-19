Establishing A Second Emergency Board To Investigate Disputes Between The Long Island Rail Road Company And Certain Of Its Employees Represented By Certain Labor Organizations (Trump EO Tracker)

Establishes a second Presidential Emergency Board under the Railway Labor Act to investigate unresolved labor disputes between the Long Island Rail Road Company and multiple railroad labor unions.

Establishes a second Presidential Emergency Board under the Railway Labor Act to investigate unresolved labor disputes between the Long Island Rail Road Company and multiple railroad labor unions. Directs the Board to review final settlement offers and submit a binding recommendation to the President while requiring both parties to maintain current working conditions during the process.

The Emergency Board must receive final offers within 30 days, and submit its report 30 days thereafter, and working conditions must remain unchanged until 60 days after the report is submitted.

Trump Executive Order - Establishing a Second Emergency Board to Investigate Disputes Between the Long Island Rail Road Company and Certain of its Employees Represented by Certain Labor Organizations

