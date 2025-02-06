Colorado LER Reporting Deadline Extended For Brokers, Motor Carriers, Freight Forwarders & Private Fleets

Motor carriers, brokers, freight forwarders and private fleets that are required to comply with Colorado's new Large Entity Reporting ("LER") requirement, a relatively unpublicized new regulatory measure in the State of Colorado aimed at tracking and reducing emissions from heavy-duty vehicles have been granted an extension by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment ("CDPHE") to submit their reports to June 1, 2025. The previous deadline for reporting is November 30, 2024 Here is a link to a previous article that provides details on which entities are required to comply with this requirement: https://www.beneschlaw.com/resources/colorado-ler-requirement.html

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.