Imagine you are sitting in your car at a traffic signal. The signal turns green and you begin to accelerate. Without you doing anything, your car suddenly screeches to a halt as another car runs a red light and whizzes past. Your car, equipped with sensors and an array of wireless connections, was able to communicate with other vehicles and the surrounding infrastructure to avoid collision. If your car had not stopped, you would have been involved in a serious accident. According to a recent plan released by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), this is exactly the type of connectivity that cars on the road should have and the potential benefits go far beyond safety.

The plan, Saving Lives with Connectivity: A Plan to Accelerate V2X Deployment (the "Plan"), describes USDOT's vision, aspirational goals and milestones to implement vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies across the nation. The Plan calls for accelerated deployment of secure, interoperable V2X connectivity using the dedicated 5.895-5.925 GHz spectrum and other available spectra.1

USDOT envisions that the Plan will be executed in three phased parts, establishing short-term goals (2024-2028), medium-term goals (2029-2031) and long-term goals (2032-2036).These goals address infrastructure deployment (i.e., percentage of V2X that must be deployed on the National Highway System); spectrum and interoperability; vehicles; and technical assistance programs to help the V2X community design, build, operate and maintain secure, interoperable V2X systems.

The Plan's aspirational goals and targets do not impose a mandate or dedicate Federal funding to these activities. Nevertheless, the Plan sets the framework within which deployments may begin. The Plan identifies technical support available from USDOT and other sources.

To ensure the Plan's success, it is critical that USDOT, public agencies, the private sector and transportation operators effectively collaborate to chart the path toward connectivity. Under the Plan, states, local governments, tribes and other agencies are expected to update investment and transportation plans to include V2X technology and deploy and operate secure interoperable, cybersecure infrastructure-based V2X technologies and applications.

In accordance with the Plan, public stakeholders should:

Leverage current Federal funding to inform and test interoperability;

Collaborate with automotive manufacturers and suppliers on message sets and standards for interoperability;

Work with local emergency services, transit, school bus and other public sector vehicle fleets to enhance vehicle participation;

Ensure interoperability is a routine element of state long-range and metropolitan planning organization (MPO) plans; and

Participate in national events to remain up-to-date on V2X technology.

While the Plan is a good start on the journey towards nationwide V2X technology deployment, the onus is on public owners and manufacturers to design, procure, integrate and deploy solutions for secure interoperable connectivity. Congress will consider requirements associated with the deployment of V2X technology in the next infrastructure reauthorization bill after the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act expires on September 30, 2026. Public owners and manufacturers should anticipate that Congress may provide funding for V2X technology deployment and may also require USDOT to promulgate regulatory standards relating to V2X technology.

1. V2X technology uses sensors, cameras and wireless connectivity so vehicles can connect to and communicate with their drivers, other vehicles, roadside infrastructure and mobile devices. V2X connectivity is an important transformational technology that not only advances safety but also enhances mobility, bolsters efficiency, improves equity and reduces negative environmental impacts.

