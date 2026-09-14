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14 September 2026

GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 83 | New York City’s Pied-a-Terre Tax: Rollout Challenges, Constitutional Questions, And A Growing National Trend (Podcast)

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Nikki Dobay and Glenn Newman explore New York City's controversial pied-à-terre tax, examining its rushed implementation, administrative challenges, and potential constitutional vulnerabilities. The discussion reveals how this new surcharge on high-value non-primary residences may face legal challenges while setting a precedent for similar taxes nationwide.
United States New York Tax
Nikki E. Dobay and Glenn Newman
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In this episode of Gettin’ SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Greenberg Traurig colleague Glenn Newman, a New York City tax attorney with experience as a former deputy commissioner of finance and president of both the New York City Tax Appeals Tribunal and the New York City Tax Commission. Together, they take a deep dive into New York City’s newly enacted pied-a-terre tax, formally known as the non-primary residence property surcharge.

Glenn and Nikki discuss the origins of the tax, which was conceived in spring 2026 as a way to generate approximately $500 million in additional revenue by targeting high-value properties not used as a primary residence. They walk through the mechanics of the tax, including the applicable value thresholds, how primary residency is determined, and the complications arising from properties held in trusts, LLCs, and other entities.

Their conversation turns to the troubled rollout of the tax, including an over-inclusive published property list, tight exemption claim deadlines, and the logistical burden placed on both taxpayers and city agencies to process thousands of exemption claims before Dec. 1 bills go out.

Glenn and Nikki examine broader legal and constitutional concerns, including potential challenges on commerce clause, privileges and immunities, and uniformity grounds, as well as the practical consequences of unpaid tax liens, impacts on cooperative buildings, and the effect the tax may have on the rental market. They also note that similar taxes are gaining traction in other jurisdictions, including Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., signaling a possible national trend.

The episode closes with a lighthearted discussion about first jobs, with Glenn sharing a memorable story about working as a psychiatric attendant during his college years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Nikki E. Dobay
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Glenn Newman
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