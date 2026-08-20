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20 August 2026

New York’s Pied-à-Terre Tax Has A Renovation Problem

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Cohen & Gresser

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New York City's new pied-à-terre surcharge introduces a "renovation gap" that may unexpectedly impact property owners during major construction projects. Partners Alexandra Wald and Nicholas Kaiser analyze why owners of properties that cannot be legally occupied during renovations may still face the surcharge, and what stakeholders should consider to navigate this complex issue.
United States New York Tax
Alexandra Wald and Nicholas Kaiser
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New York City’s new pied-à-terre surcharge may create an unexpected problem for property owners undertaking major renovations.

In this C&G Insights article, partners Alexandra Wald and Nicholas Kaiser examine the law’s “renovation gap,” including why owners of properties that cannot legally be occupied during construction may nevertheless face the surcharge—and what owners, advisors, and real estate professionals should consider now.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Alexandra Wald
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Nicholas Kaiser
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