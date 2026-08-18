Milbank Attorneys Examine New York's Pied-à-Terre Tax In New York Law Journal Article

Milbank LLP attorneys examine the implications of New York's pied-à-terre tax for common estate planning structures and situations, analyzing the basic mechanics of the surcharge and discussing key ambiguities in the statute. The article explores potential pitfalls that practitioners should consider when advising clients on property ownership and estate planning in New York.

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Milbank LLP Trusts, Estates and Exempt Organizations attorneys Amy Albert, Austin Bramwell and Leah Socash authored an article published by the New York Law Journal examining the implications of New York's pied-à-terre tax for common estate planning structures and situations.

In the article, titled, "New York's Pied-à-Terre Tax: Potential Pitfalls for Common Planning Structures and Situations," the authors analyze the basic mechanics of the surcharge and discuss key ambiguities in the statute and the Department of Finance's rules adopted on July 10, 2026.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.