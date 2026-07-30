GeTtin’ SALTy Episode 80 | The Real Cost Of Eliminating Property Taxes (Podcast)

Jared Walczak of the Tax Foundation joins the GeTtin' SALTy podcast to examine the growing movement to eliminate real property taxes in the United States, using Ohio as a detailed case study. The discussion explores the fiscal challenges of replacing property tax revenue, the impact on local government accountability, and alternative policy solutions like levy limits and circuit breaker programs that address taxpayer concerns without dismantling the property tax system.

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In this episode of the GeTtin’ SALTy podcast, host Nikki E. Dobay is joined by Jared Walczak, Senior Fellow at the Tax Foundation and founder of Walczak Policy Consulting, to discuss the movement to reduce or eliminate real property taxes across the United States.

The conversation centers on Jared’s recently published paper, “Replacing the Irreplaceable,” released through the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy, which uses Ohio as a case study to quantify what it would cost to eliminate the property tax and what replacing that revenue would require.

The discussion also addresses the challenge of redistributing replacement revenue back to local governments, the erosion of local fiscal accountability, and the incentives created by assessment caps in states like Florida and Oregon.

Jared and Nikki explore targeted, less disruptive alternatives – such as levy limits, circuit breakers, and deferral programs that can address legitimate hardships without dismantling property taxes.

The episode closes with a look at Florida’s pending ballot measure on an expanded homestead exemption and the consequences it may produce for renters, newer homebuyers, and local governments.

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