New NYC 'Pied-à-Terre' Tax On High-Value Non Primary Residences

New York has introduced a surcharge on high-value residential properties in New York City that are not used as primary residences, effective July 1, 2026.

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New York has enacted a new surcharge on certain high-value residential properties in New York City ('NYC') that are not used as a primary residence (the 'New Tax'). The measure is intended to generate revenue and encourage greater use of underutilized housing.

The New Tax takes effect July 1, 2026, and will be imposed as an additional real property tax, appearing as a separate line item on standard NYC property tax bills.

Who is affected?

The New Tax applies to owners of certain high-value residential properties in NYC that are not used as a primary residence. Covered property types and thresholds:

One- to three-family homes (Class 1 properties): valued above $5 million

Condominium units: valued above $1 million

Cooperative units: valued above $1 million

Beginning July 1, 2028, the threshold for condominium and cooperative units is scheduled to increase to $5 million, aligning with the Class 1 threshold. The increase will be paired with a revised valuation structure that will significantly increase the assessed value of condominium and cooperative units.

Key exclusions

The New Tax does not apply to:

Multifamily rental apartment buildings with four or more units

Properties leased to a natural person under a bona fide lease negotiated at arm's length

Properties used as a primary residence by an immediate family member of the owner

Unsold sponsor inventory

Properties without a certificate of occupancy (including vacant land)

Commercial or industrial properties

Payment and administration

The New Tax is collected together with existing NYC property taxes.

Homes and condominiums: Paid directly by the property owner

Cooperative units: Paid by the cooperative corporation, which is expected to allocate the cost to affected shareholders

The tax will appear as a separate line item on property tax bills and is subject to the same enforcement mechanisms as standard NYC real property taxes.

Valuation and applicability

Whether a property is subject to the New Tax depends on its value as assessed by the NYC Department of Finance the ('DOF'). The assessed value of each property can be found on the DOF's website.

Class 1 properties: Based on the 'assessed market value' determined by the DOF.

Condominium Units: Based on the 'assessed market value' determined by the DOF's existing valuation methodologies prior to July 1, 2028. Thereafter, the DOF will assess a market value for each unit based on comparable sales.

Cooperative Units: Prior to July 1, 2028, calculated as the 'assessed market value' of the entire cooperative (determined by the DOF's existing valuation methodologies) multiplied by the percentage of the unit's share of stock in the cooperative corporation. Thereafter, the DOF will assess a market value for each unit based on comparable sales.

Because these valuation methods differ from those used for traditional property tax calculations, property owners may see different thresholds and classifications applied for purposes of the New Tax.

Practical implications

Property owners and investors should be aware of several key considerations:

Non-primary residences are the focus: Owners of second homes, pieds-à-terre, and investment residences in NYC are most likely to be affected

Threshold sensitivity: Properties near the applicable value thresholds warrant careful monitoring

Co-op owners: Should anticipate allocation of the tax through their cooperative corporation

The New Tax may materially increase overall carrying costs for high-value properties

Next steps

Owners of NYC residential property should:

Review whether their property is considered a primary residence under applicable rules

Confirm current valuation levels and proximity to applicable thresholds

Assess potential tax exposure beginning July 2026

For cooperative owners, monitor communications from boards regarding allocation of the tax

Conclusion

The New Tax represents a significant change for owners of high-value residential property in NYC, particularly those holding non-primary residences. Early evaluation of applicability and potential cost impact will be important in planning for the 2026 tax year and beyond.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.