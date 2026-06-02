Wealth Tax Watch: New York's Pied-à-Terre Tax Clears Final Legislative Hurdle — What Property Owners And Planners Need To Know

At a Glance

New York State’s legislature is poised to approve a new annual tax on second homes in New York City valued at over $5 million, with the tax expected to take effect on July 1, 2026, and generate approximately $500 million in annual revenue.

Why This Matters

New York’s pied-à-terre tax represents a meaningful shift in how jurisdictions are targeting wealth tied to real property. Unlike income-based tax measures, which high net worth individuals can often mitigate through residency changes, this levy attaches to the real property itself. The tax applies to residential properties worth more than $5 million where the owner’s primary residence is outside New York City and the property is not leased to a full-time tenant. City estimates suggest roughly 10,000 properties will be affected.

The pied-à-terre tax comes at a time when New York City is facing a potential budget crisis. The city previously considered an across-the-board rate increase to the city’s property tax. However, these hikes were not included in the draft budget released by Mayor Mamdani on May 12, 2026.

This development is part of a broader pattern we are tracking in this series: states and localities are increasingly reaching for targeted tax measures aimed at high-value real property and affluent taxpayers when broader tax increases prove politically difficult.

Who This Impacts

The pied-à-terre tax is designed to reach nonresident owners of high-value New York City residential real property, including out-of-state and international investors and ultra-high-net-worth families holding property through personal ownership, fiduciaries, and family offices maintaining residential property for beneficiaries or principals. Advisors to multigenerational families with legacy real property holdings in New York City should take particular note, as the tax may alter the long-term economics of retaining these properties.

What to Watch

Several open questions remain. The legislation is scheduled for a vote in the New York State Senate and Assembly in the last week of May, but implementation details — including assessment mechanics, valuation procedures, and the treatment of properties held through trusts, LLCs, or other entities — have not been fully articulated. Whether entity-owned properties will be subject to look-through rules, and how beneficial ownership will be determined, are critical threshold questions. If New York follows the same framework articulated in California’s proposed Billionaire Tax, we anticipate that look-through rules will apply.

Practitioners should also watch for potential constitutional challenges and for whether the revenue projections hold once owners begin restructuring or disposing of covered properties. The broader fiscal context matters as well: New York State’s proposed additional tax on all-cash transactions on real property above $1 million and New York City’s proposed income surtax on millionaires did not survive negotiations, but they illustrate the range of measures under active consideration in New York and may resurface in the future.

Our Perspective

For clients with significant New York City real property, this is a moment to take stock. The pied-à-terre tax is not merely a revenue measure — it signals that absentee ownership of high-value residential property will be treated as a taxable privilege, not just a market position.

From a planning standpoint, affected owners should evaluate their current ownership structures to determine whether entity arrangements, trust holdings, or co-ownership may alter exposure or inadvertently increase it if look-through rules apply. Residency and domicile documentation will take on heightened importance, particularly for families who split time between New York City and other jurisdictions and who may want to establish that a property qualifies as a primary residence.

For multigenerational families, the tax adds a recurring annual cost to the calculus of retaining legacy real property in New York City and may accelerate conversations about whether to hold, gift, or sell. Estate and gift planning strategies, including the timing of intergenerational transfers and the use of trusts, should be revisited in light of both this new levy and the broader trend of targeted taxes on concentrated property holdings.

We are monitoring developments as the legislation moves to final passage and as implementation guidance emerges.