ARTICLE
17 December 2024

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 42 | A Conversation About The Lone Star State (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI “Leading Edge Law Firm” for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Catalina (Cat) Baron, an associate in Greenberg Traurig's Houston office, for a big old conversation about Texas state tax issues.
United States Texas Tax
Nikki E. Dobay and Catalina Baron

In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Catalina (Cat) Baron, an associate in Greenberg Traurig's Houston office, for a big old conversation about Texas state tax issues. Cat and Nikki discuss the comptroller's recent amendments to the data processing regulation; what is happening on the R&D credit front, oil, and gas taxes; and whether there will be property tax reform in 2025. Cat has been following all these issues closely and will continue to be engaged during the 2025 Texas legislative session. Finally, the two end with a surprise non-tax question about their favorite holiday traditions!

Attachments

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
Person photo placeholder
Catalina Baron
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More