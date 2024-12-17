GeTtin' SALTy Episode 42 | A Conversation About The Lone Star State (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by Catalina (Cat) Baron, an associate in Greenberg Traurig's Houston office, for a big old conversation about Texas state tax issues. Cat and Nikki discuss the comptroller's recent amendments to the data processing regulation; what is happening on the R&D credit front, oil, and gas taxes; and whether there will be property tax reform in 2025. Cat has been following all these issues closely and will continue to be engaged during the 2025 Texas legislative session. Finally, the two end with a surprise non-tax question about their favorite holiday traditions!
