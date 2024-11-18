ARTICLE
18 November 2024

Estate And Tax Planning For Globally Mobile Clients: Non-U.S. Persons Investing In U.S. Capital Markets (Podcast)

B
BakerHostetler

Contributor

BakerHostetler logo
Recognized as one of the top firms for client service, BakerHostetler is a leading national law firm that helps clients around the world address their most complex and critical business and regulatory issues. With five core national practice groups — Business, Labor and Employment, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Tax — the firm has more than 970 lawyers located in 14 offices coast to coast. BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country’s top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice. The firm is also recognized internationally for its groundbreaking work recovering more than $13 billion in the Madoff Recovery Initiative, representing the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC. Visit bakerlaw.com
Explore Firm Details
Non-Americans who wish to purchase U.S. stocks and other financial assets should be aware of the tax consequences of investing here.
United States Tax
Photo of George McCormick
Authors

1545402a.jpg

Non-Americans who wish to purchase U.S. stocks and other financial assets should be aware of the tax consequences of investing here. George McCormick discusses this issue and more.

Download Episode Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of George McCormick
George McCormick
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More