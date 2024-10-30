ARTICLE
30 October 2024

STAR Provides $2.3Billion In Tax Relief To New York Homeowners

FF
Farrell Fritz, P.C.

Contributor

Farrell Fritz, P.C. logo

Farrell Fritz provides comprehensive legal expertise to businesses and individuals across the New York metropolitan area. The firm collaborates closely with clients to support business growth, resolve disputes, and manage wealth transitions. Inclusivity is central to its culture, fostering equality and diversity in professional development and client service. Farrell Fritz is committed to recruiting and promoting diverse talent, ensuring equitable opportunities within the firm. Additionally, the firm actively supports local communities through pro bono legal services, contributing positively to the region it serves.

Explore Firm Details
As previously reported here on Tax Tracker in June, the School Tax Relief (STAR) program offered by New York State offers property tax relief to eligible homeowners.
United States New York Tax
Photo of Nancy DeBiasi
Authors

As previously reported here on Tax Tracker in June, the School Tax Relief (STAR) program offered by New York State offers property tax relief to eligible homeowners. Now, we have a number to associate with it for 2024 – $2.3 billion as recently announced by Governor Hochul. See link: Governor Hochul Highlights $2.3 Billion in Tax Relief for Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers | Governor Kathy Hochul (ny.gov)

Approximately 2 million New Yorkers have already received the tax relief benefit this year so far, with 1 million more expected to receive the same in the coming weeks. The benefit is set to be delivered around the time the school tax bill is issued.

A breakdown of this year's total $2.3 billion STAR benefits and nearly 3 million recipients by region is seen below:

REGION STAR TAX RELIEF RECIPIENTS
Long Island $736.4 million 596,000
Mid-Hudson $515.2 million 414,000
Finger Lakes $216.4 million 286,000
Western New York $188.2 million 328,000
New York City $167.3 million 495,000
Capital Region $152.3 million 248,000
Central New York $138.3 million 180,000
Southern Tier $115.6 million 160,000
Mohawk Valley $69.9 million 103,000
North Country $49.8 million 90,000
TOTAL $2.3 billion 2.9 million

Eligible homeowners on Long Island can sign up for direct deposit before their STAR credits are issued by following the instructions provided here: STAR Credit Direct Deposit (ny.gov)

New York State continues to fund the STAR program which has proven to become a reliable benefit to eligible homeowners.

See Tax Tracker post for STAR information basics – Understanding New York State's STAR Program – Farrell Fritz

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nancy DeBiasi
Nancy DeBiasi
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More