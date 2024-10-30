STAR Provides $2.3Billion In Tax Relief To New York Homeowners

As previously reported here on Tax Tracker in June, the School Tax Relief (STAR) program offered by New York State offers property tax relief to eligible homeowners. Now, we have a number to associate with it for 2024 – $2.3 billion as recently announced by Governor Hochul. See link: Governor Hochul Highlights $2.3 Billion in Tax Relief for Nearly 3 Million New Yorkers | Governor Kathy Hochul (ny.gov)

Approximately 2 million New Yorkers have already received the tax relief benefit this year so far, with 1 million more expected to receive the same in the coming weeks. The benefit is set to be delivered around the time the school tax bill is issued.

A breakdown of this year's total $2.3 billion STAR benefits and nearly 3 million recipients by region is seen below:

REGION STAR TAX RELIEF RECIPIENTS Long Island $736.4 million 596,000 Mid-Hudson $515.2 million 414,000 Finger Lakes $216.4 million 286,000 Western New York $188.2 million 328,000 New York City $167.3 million 495,000 Capital Region $152.3 million 248,000 Central New York $138.3 million 180,000 Southern Tier $115.6 million 160,000 Mohawk Valley $69.9 million 103,000 North Country $49.8 million 90,000 TOTAL $2.3 billion 2.9 million

Eligible homeowners on Long Island can sign up for direct deposit before their STAR credits are issued by following the instructions provided here: STAR Credit Direct Deposit (ny.gov)

New York State continues to fund the STAR program which has proven to become a reliable benefit to eligible homeowners.

See Tax Tracker post for STAR information basics – Understanding New York State's STAR Program – Farrell Fritz

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.