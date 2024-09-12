In this episode of GeTtin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is once again joined by listener favorite, Morgan Scarboro, V.P. of Tax Policy at MultiState Associates, for a discussion of the state elections coming up in November. Morgan provides an overview of the possible state trifecta changes, how governors have dictated SALT policy recently, and what states she has an eye on. Morgan and Nikki also discuss key ballot initiatives. Finally, they wrap up with a discussion of things their parents told them that may or may not be true!

