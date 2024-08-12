ARTICLE
12 August 2024

Significant Number Of Ohio Counties Finalizing Tax Valuation Changes For Tax Year 2024

VS
Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease

Contributor

Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease logo
Explore
The State of Ohio requires counties to reappraise properties for tax purposes every six years. The January 1, 2024 tax lien date value is the basis for the tax bills...
United States Tax
Photo of Nicholas M.J. Ray
Photo of Andrew E. DeBord
Photo of Lauren M. Johnson
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The State of Ohio requires counties to reappraise properties for tax purposes every six years. The January 1, 2024 tax lien date value is the basis for the tax bills paid during calendar year 2025. For tax year 2024, several Northeast Ohio counties are reappraising properties.

Given the challenge of re-valuing all properties in a county, it can be difficult for the county auditor or fiscal officer to fully understand specific challenges facing a property. Mistakes in setting value for tax purposes are common. Property owners should and can proactively manage their valuations, which directly relate to the amount of tax billed and paid.

When reappraisal occurs, a county typically provides an opportunity for taxpayers or their representatives to meet with the county on an informal basis to discuss the newly proposed value. This year, most counties will release proposed values and provide the opportunity to meet with the county from July to September 2024, before values are finalized in late 2024. This period often is the most cost effective and efficient way to make sure that properties are valued appropriately for real estate tax purposes.

The below list details those counties required to reappraise or update tax values as of January 1, 2024. Based upon conversations with county auditor offices, we have also summarized when proposed 2024 values are expected to be released. This timing is always subject to change and should be discussed with your Vorys attorney if you are concerned with the valuation changes in any of these counties.

Reappraisal Counties

Updated as of 8/8/24

County

Estimated Timing of Informal Value Release

Belmont

Late August

Brown

Late August/Early September

Crawford

October/November

Cuyahoga

Available

Erie

Late August

Fayette

Early September

Highland

Mid August

Huron

Mid August

Jefferson

December

Lake

August

Lorain

Available

Lucas

August

Morgan

September

Muskingum

Early September

Ottawa

August/September

Portage

Approx. 8/8/2024

Stark

Late August

Warren

Check back early September

Williams

Check back mid August

Update Counties

Updated as of 8/8/24

County

Estimated Timing of Informal Value Release

Allen

Late August

Coshocton

Mid August

Guernsey

After Late November

Sandusky

Available

Vinton

September

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nicholas M.J. Ray
Nicholas M.J. Ray
Photo of Andrew E. DeBord
Andrew E. DeBord
Photo of Lauren M. Johnson
Lauren M. Johnson
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More