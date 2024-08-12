Significant Number Of Ohio Counties Finalizing Tax Valuation Changes For Tax Year 2024

The State of Ohio requires counties to reappraise properties for tax purposes every six years. The January 1, 2024 tax lien date value is the basis for the tax bills...

The State of Ohio requires counties to reappraise properties for tax purposes every six years. The January 1, 2024 tax lien date value is the basis for the tax bills paid during calendar year 2025. For tax year 2024, several Northeast Ohio counties are reappraising properties.

Given the challenge of re-valuing all properties in a county, it can be difficult for the county auditor or fiscal officer to fully understand specific challenges facing a property. Mistakes in setting value for tax purposes are common. Property owners should and can proactively manage their valuations, which directly relate to the amount of tax billed and paid.

When reappraisal occurs, a county typically provides an opportunity for taxpayers or their representatives to meet with the county on an informal basis to discuss the newly proposed value. This year, most counties will release proposed values and provide the opportunity to meet with the county from July to September 2024, before values are finalized in late 2024. This period often is the most cost effective and efficient way to make sure that properties are valued appropriately for real estate tax purposes.

The below list details those counties required to reappraise or update tax values as of January 1, 2024. Based upon conversations with county auditor offices, we have also summarized when proposed 2024 values are expected to be released. This timing is always subject to change and should be discussed with your Vorys attorney if you are concerned with the valuation changes in any of these counties.

Reappraisal Counties

Updated as of 8/8/24

County Estimated Timing of Informal Value Release Belmont Late August Brown Late August/Early September Crawford October/November Cuyahoga Available Erie Late August Fayette Early September Highland Mid August Huron Mid August Jefferson December Lake August Lorain Available Lucas August Morgan September Muskingum Early September Ottawa August/September Portage Approx. 8/8/2024 Stark Late August Warren Check back early September Williams Check back mid August

Update Counties

Updated as of 8/8/24

County Estimated Timing of Informal Value Release Allen Late August Coshocton Mid August Guernsey After Late November Sandusky Available Vinton September

