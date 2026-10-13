How Expert Testimony Becomes A Strategic Advantage (Video)

Over the years, I’ve found that most expert-driven cases are won or lost long before closing arguments. They usually turn on four decisions that companies make throughout the litigation. When those decisions are handled well, expert testimony becomes one of your strongest strategic advantages. When they aren’t, experts can quickly become one of the largest—and least effective—expenses in the case.

Hiring the Right Expert

Technical expertise is essential, but it’s only part of the job. The best expert witnesses can take complicated engineering issues, cybersecurity events, trade secret disputes, or government contract questions and explain them in a way that makes sense to people without that technical background.

That’s ultimately who they’re speaking to.

self

When I’m evaluating a potential expert, I want to know whether that person can teach. One of the simplest ways to find out is to ask them to explain their core opinion as though they were talking to a juror with no technical experience. Then I ask a second question: “What do you expect the other side to challenge first?”

Those two answers usually tell you much more than another ten pages of curriculum vitae.

Well Prepared Teacher

The most effective experts don’t lecture. They teach.

They organize technical concepts into a logical story, use timelines, diagrams, and real-world examples where appropriate, and continually bring the discussion back to the few issues that actually decide the case. Judges and juries don’t need every technical detail. They need to understand why the opinion is reliable and why it matters.

Preparation is equally important for cross-examination. Opposing counsel will test assumptions, methodology, qualifications, compensation, and credibility. A well-prepared expert isn’t trying to win every exchange. They focus on answering thoughtfully, staying composed, and consistently returning to the central opinions that support the case.

That kind of performance doesn’t happen by accident. It comes from deliberate preparation and practice.

Damages are Part of the Story

Even when an expert clearly establishes liability, that’s only part of the equation.

The company still has to explain what the technical findings actually mean from a business perspective.

An engineering expert may explain why a project failed.

A cybersecurity expert may show how a network intrusion disrupted operations.

A trade secret expert may establish why proprietary information created competitive value.

Those opinions become significantly more persuasive when they’re connected to a disciplined damages analysis that explains the financial impact in clear business terms.

For sophisticated companies, this is also where insurance recovery often becomes part of the discussion.

If the expert report tells one story, the damages model tells another, and the insurance submission frames the loss differently, you’ve created inconsistencies that can weaken both the litigation and the coverage position.

The strongest cases build those connections from the very beginning, making sure the technical evidence, financial analysis, and insurance strategy all support the same narrative.

One Team One Story

One document may describe the disruption one way. An expert report may emphasize something slightly different. A board presentation may soften the language for business reasons, while an insurance submission focuses on maximizing coverage.

Individually, those differences may seem minor. Collectively, they can create inconsistencies that opposing counsel and insurers quickly identify.

The goal isn’t to use identical language in every document. The goal is to make sure every audience hears the same core story.

Your pleadings should reinforce the expert’s opinions.

The expert’s opinions should support the damages analysis.

The damages analysis should align with your insurance position.

And your board communications should accurately reflect that same narrative.

When every part of the litigation reinforces the others, credibility becomes one of your greatest advantages.

Closing

In complex commercial litigation, a respected expert witness is not enough. The real question is whether the expert can help the company prove the issues that matter, explain them clearly to the decision-maker, and connect the technical evidence to a credible measure of business harm.