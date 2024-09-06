This book explores the intersections of negligence law in the context of public schooling and school policy. Today's schools face challenges that could easily, and even unintentionally, create a climate for an increase in negligence-based lawsuits. Vacillating laws and societal expectations force administrators to adjust to changing education paradigms as our traditional model of schooling responds to previously unimagined realities. There is no shortage of public policy demanding administrators' attention in response to increased gun violence, limitations on what children can read and what teachers can teach, how we refer to ourselves and each other, and more that emerge almost daily. This book defines "Next-Gen Negligence," placing the tort's traditional elements in the context of an educator's current and future practice, elucidating the tremendous implications for education as a profession.

Download your copy here: Exploring Administrative Decision-Making in Public Education: The Negligence Evolution | SpringerLink

