ARTICLE
6 September 2024

Exploring Administrative Decision-Making In Public Education

mm
Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy

Contributor

Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy logo
Maron Marvel serves as national, regional, and trial counsel to companies with operations located in the most dangerous plaintiff jurisdictions in the country. We are a nationally respected litigation risk management and mass tort defense firm practicing in 27 states from 13 offices in the United States.
Explore Firm Details
This book explores the intersections of negligence law in the context of public schooling and school policy. Today's schools face challenges that could easily, and even unintentionally, create a climate for an increase...
United States Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Liana M. Nobile
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This book explores the intersections of negligence law in the context of public schooling and school policy. Today's schools face challenges that could easily, and even unintentionally, create a climate for an increase in negligence-based lawsuits. Vacillating laws and societal expectations force administrators to adjust to changing education paradigms as our traditional model of schooling responds to previously unimagined realities. There is no shortage of public policy demanding administrators' attention in response to increased gun violence, limitations on what children can read and what teachers can teach, how we refer to ourselves and each other, and more that emerge almost daily. This book defines "Next-Gen Negligence," placing the tort's traditional elements in the context of an educator's current and future practice, elucidating the tremendous implications for education as a profession.

Download your copy here: Exploring Administrative Decision-Making in Public Education: The Negligence Evolution | SpringerLink

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Liana M. Nobile
Liana M. Nobile
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More