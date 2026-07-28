California’s Microplastics Listing May Trigger Cookware Disclosure Rules

California's recent designation of microplastics as a "Candidate Chemical" under its Safer Consumer Products regulations may trigger unexpected compliance requirements for cookware manufacturers and other product makers. While this listing points toward future regulation under the SCP program, it could also activate more immediate obligations under AB 1200, creating potential compliance challenges for affected industries.

Our founders aspired to create a different kind of law firm when they launched Crowell & Moring in 1979. From those bold beginnings, our mission has been to provide our clients with the best services of any law firm in the world through a spirit of trust, respect, cooperation, collaboration, and a commitment to giving back to the communities around us.

The recent listing of microplastics as a “Candidate Chemical” under California’s Safer Consumer Products (SCP) regulations signals that future regulation of products containing microplastics will likely occur under the SCP program. But the listing may also trigger more imminent obligations under AB 1200 for cookware manufacturers and others. Click here to read the full version of this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.