California’s Microplastics Listing May Trigger Cookware Disclosure Rules

The recent listing of microplastics as a “Candidate Chemical” under California’s Safer Consumer Products (SCP) regulations signals that future regulation of products containing microplastics will likely occur under the SCP program. But the listing may also trigger more imminent obligations under AB 1200 for cookware manufacturers and others. Click here to read the full version of this alert.
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