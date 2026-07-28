ARTICLE
28 July 2026

California’s Microplastics Listing May Trigger Cookware Disclosure Rules

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California's recent designation of microplastics as a "Candidate Chemical" under its Safer Consumer Products regulations may trigger unexpected compliance requirements for cookware manufacturers and other product makers. While this listing points toward future regulation under the SCP program, it could also activate more immediate obligations under AB 1200, creating potential compliance challenges for affected industries.
United States Arkansas Consumer Protection
Warren Lehrenbaum,Monty Cooper, and Rachel Lee

The recent listing of microplastics as a “Candidate Chemical” under California’s Safer Consumer Products (SCP) regulations signals that future regulation of products containing microplastics will likely occur under the SCP program. But the listing may also trigger more imminent obligations under AB 1200 for cookware manufacturers and others. Click here to read the full version of this alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Warren Lehrenbaum
Warren Lehrenbaum
Photo of Monty Cooper
Monty Cooper
Photo of Rachel Lee
Rachel Lee
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