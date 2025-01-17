Product Liability: Class Actions Are Increasingly Using Economic Loss To Bring Claims

A trend in product liability litigation has emerged over the past few years: Plaintiffs' attorneys are increasingly choosing to bring class actions based on "economic loss" instead of the more traditional personal injury claim.

Economic loss refers to circumstances in which an individual or organization loses money. Andrew Kaplan, a partner in Crowell & Moring's Mass Tort, Product, and Consumer Litigation Practice and co-chair of the firm's Litigation Group, offers an example.

"Let's say a person unwittingly buys a pharmaceutical product that contains a proven or alleged carcinogenic ingredient," Kaplan says. "The person could say that she suffered an economic loss because she bought a product that shouldn't have been sold and decides to sue the product's manufacturer on the grounds that the product was either worthless or worth less than what she paid for it."

Defendants Face Big Risks

The risk of an adverse outcome in court isn't the only risk that class action defendants face. Kaplan cites several others as particularly significant:

Ease of bringing class actions: Unlike mass actions, class actions are relatively inexpensive for plaintiffs' attorneys and require only a few named plaintiffs.

More than one definition of "winning" for plaintiffs: Achieving victory at trial isn't the only way class action plaintiffs can win their case. The sheer size of a certified class often gives plaintiffs economic leverage that can induce a settlement by trial-wary defendants. As Kaplan puts it, "Class certification is the defining moment in these cases. For defendants, the risks and stakes are much higher once a class is certified."

Endless universe of potential claims: The opportunities for product-based lawsuits are endless because the number of products is endless. Whether the claim is based on economic loss or personal injury—or anything else that a creative plaintiffs' counsel might come up with—unexpected litigation can hit product manufacturers at any time.

Denial of insurance coverage: Increasingly, insurance companies are denying defendants' claims for reimbursement of economic loss. This is becoming a major cause of disputes between defendants and their liability insurers. Not only does it raise the threat of additional litigation related to the class action, but it also increases the stakes for defendants if they lose at trial or settle.

Forum shopping: Plaintiffs' attorneys tend to seek out jurisdictions that they consider plaintiff friendly. The fact that many products for which they claim liability are nationally distributed gives them more latitude in choosing a forum for their cases.

Preference for State Consumer Protection Claims

Typically, class actions pursue claims under state consumer protection statutes for several reasons.

Importantly, it is easier to get class certification of purely economic claims under consumer protection statutes than personal injury claims. Since class certification puts enormous pressure on defendants, consumer protection claims are popular.

Plaintiffs' attorneys also prefer state consumer protection laws because they tend to require a lower burden of proof for plaintiffs than standard personal injury claims. Kaplan explains that "plaintiffs may not have to prove physical injury or that they relied on the defendant's alleged misrepresentations about the product. Usually, it's sufficient to show that the manufacturer's communication about the product would be deceptive to a reasonable consumer."

Another big incentive to class actions based on state consumer protection statutes: These statutes sometimes allow for multiplication of damages and payment of attorney fees.

Expect More Class Actions

Kaplan believes that the number of economic-loss class actions will continue to rise over the next few years. "In addition to being relatively cheap to bring, easier to prove, and potentially providing big paydays for plaintiffs' counsel," he says, "the simple fact is that courts haven't shut them down and plaintiffs have won some cases. That alone suggests that there will be more."

Class certification is the defining moment in these cases. For defendants, the risks and stakes are much higher once a class is certified.

— Andrew Kaplan

Certain jurisdictions are viewed as more hospitable than others. For instance, many cases are filed in California, which has extensive ingredient disclosure laws for products. This makes it fairly simple to bring cases based on buying products off the shelf and testing them for ingredients. If a product has ingredients that weren't disclosed, doesn't have ingredients that were disclosed, or lists amounts of ingredients that materially differ from how much is in the product, the product is fair game for plaintiffs' attorneys to bring economic loss cases.

What Defendants Should Do

Considering the risks of economic-loss class actions cited above, defendants should proactively protect themselves either from being sued or during an existing case. Kaplan recommends these steps:

Develop a holistic strategy to defend economic-loss class actions (or any type of litigation, for that matter). Having a big-picture view of the company's exposure and docket can help to keep defenses consistent and avoid additional litigation.

Review liability insurance to determine whether it specifically covers economic loss and, if so, how much. If not, try to obtain sufficient coverage.

Have robust, efficient systems to track active cases and monitor consumer complaints. Responding to complaints quickly and effectively can prevent potential class actions from being brought.

Target named plaintiffs to reducethe chance of class certification. This could take any of several forms: finding out whether the plaintiffs can prove that they purchased the product in the case, sending the plaintiffs full refunds for their purchases, and issuing refunds to all purchasers if a product has been recalled. Either of the last two steps is more likely to be successful pre-suit. And having a good claim-tracking system can help identify the potential claimants who could later turn into named class representatives.

Focus on disproving the injury claim if economic loss is paired with personal injury. There should be no economic loss if there's no potential for injury.

Maintain ongoing communication between business units and the legal department to effectuate the strategies discussed above.

Nitrosamine Class Actions: Different Courts, Different Results

A substantial volume of recent class claims have focused on organic compounds called nitrosamines and particularly NDMA. This compound, which has been identified as a possible human carcinogen, has been found in several medications, spurring many thousands of lawsuits. Most notably, it resulted in two large multidistrict litigations (MDLs) that included both personal injury lawsuits and class actions. Litigated medications included ranitidine, a drug designed to treat heartburn and acid reflux by reducing the amount of acid produced in the stomach. Ranitidine was sold under the brand name Zantac, which was among the most widely used medications in the U.S. for many years.

In September 2019, the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that it had found small traces of NDMA in some ranitidine medicines, including Zantac. Manufacturers voluntarily recalled Zantac and other prescription and over-the-counter medications containing ranitidine in April 2020.

Plaintiffs' attorneys subsequently filed many thousands of ranitidine-based actions. These cases were consolidated into an MDL in the Southern District of Florida known as In Re: Zantac (Ranitidine) Products Liability Litigation. The court issued summary judgment in favor of the defendants in mid-2023, excluding all of plaintiffs' causation expert witnesses as unreliable. This ruling effectively ended both the personal injury lawsuits and the putative class actions. (The rulings are currently on appeal in the 11th Circuit.)

Another MDL in the District of New Jersey has focused on NDMA in generic sartan medications, a class of drugs used primarily to treat high blood pressure. In contrast to the Zantac MDL, the sartan MDL court has reached different conclusions on many of the same expert issues and certified a number of classes, including classes for economic loss claims.