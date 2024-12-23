New ANSI Product Safety Standard Released For Electronic Media

Latest standard addresses gaps in guidance around electronic displays, online platforms, and more

On Sept. 19, the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) approved and published the latest standard in its ANSI Z535 series that offers guidance for presenting product safety information. The newest one, ANSI Z535.7-2024, provides guidance for the uniform communication of product safety information in an area not previously covered in the ANSI Z535 standards: dynamic or electronic media.

Product safety information in static media versus dynamic or electronic media

ANSI Z535.7 complements two existing standards in the ANSI Z535 series, ANSI Z535.4-2023 Product Safety Signs and Labels and ANSI Z535.6-2023 Product Manuals, Instructions and other Collateral Materials, both of which were updated in 2023. The ANSI Z535 series is a set of voluntary standards that provides guidance to product manufacturers in establishing a uniform and consistent style for formatting warnings and safety information, addressing factors such as signal word selection, layout, colors, and symbols. This series of standards also provides guidelines for incorporating risk assessment into the selection of signal words, safety colors, and safe viewing distances.

Although manufacturers often reference standards ANSI Z535.4 and ANSI Z535.6, neither covers the unique challenges of electronic or dynamic media. ANSI Z535.7 fills this gap for manufacturers and stakeholders by addressing the notable differences between static media (safety signs, on-product labels, or printed materials) and the various forms of electronic media, including video, on-product electronic displays, websites, apps, and augmented reality.

What ANSI Z535.7 offers product manufacturers and stakeholders

Detailing principles and guidelines specific to the design and maintenance of safety information provided via electronic media, ANSI Z535.7 covers aspects such as the appropriateness of electronic media for safety communication, font size based on safe viewing distance, duration to display safety information within dynamic electronic media, and maintenance of access to electronic safety information.

Guidelines provided by the ANSI Z535.7 standard support manufacturers and stakeholders with communicating to consumers and users about how to interact safely with products and can also be helpful when designing training or instructional materials that include safety information.

