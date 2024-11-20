What Impact Will The New Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive Really Have On The Pharma And Cosmetic Industries?

Please join us on December 5th at 2:00 PM CET for an in-depth discussion led by industry authorities and legal professionals as they demystify the complexities of the new Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and its impact on the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. This comprehensive webinar will cover:
- The background and context of the New UWWTD
- Impact assessments, scientific data and technical information regarding its adoption
- The directive's scope and core requirements
- Likely impact on pharmaceutical and cosmetic products and supply chains
- Concerns of a chilling effect on growth and competitiveness
- Links to other EU and EEA law and policy aspects, including other EPR schemes
- The Swiss experience: different approaches and different funding models
Register here to discover key insights through this in-depth discussion with Marcus Navin-Jones (Senior Counsel, Crowell & Moring), Ilona Kirhensteine (Associate Director, WSP), Andrea Fasano (Environment Topic Team Lead, Pfizer), Athina Giannoutsou (Associate Director of Public Affairs, EFPIA), and Carmela Ciarliero (Public Affairs Manager, Cosmetics Europe).
