What Impact Will The New Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive Really Have On The Pharma And Cosmetic Industries?

Please join us on December 5th at 2:00 PM CET for an in-depth discussion led by industry authorities and legal professionals as they demystify the complexities of the new Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD) and its impact on the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. This comprehensive webinar will cover:

The background and context of the New UWWTD

Impact assessments, scientific data and technical information regarding its adoption

The directive's scope and core requirements

Likely impact on pharmaceutical and cosmetic products and supply chains

Concerns of a chilling effect on growth and competitiveness

Links to other EU and EEA law and policy aspects, including other EPR schemes

The Swiss experience: different approaches and different funding models

Register here to discover key insights through this in-depth discussion with Marcus Navin-Jones (Senior Counsel, Crowell & Moring), Ilona Kirhensteine (Associate Director, WSP), Andrea Fasano (Environment Topic Team Lead, Pfizer), Athina Giannoutsou (Associate Director of Public Affairs, EFPIA), and Carmela Ciarliero (Public Affairs Manager, Cosmetics Europe).

