Law360 recently spoke with Daphne O'Connor, co-chair of the firm's Product Liability Litigation practice group, about her thoughts on key product liability areas to monitor for the rest of the year.

In the article, "2024 Product Liability Areas To Watch," O'Connor highlighted a recent multidistrict litigation (MDL) rule change by the Judicial Conference's Advisory Committee on Civil Rules, noting it aims to allow "judges to have parties report on exchanging information early on in the litigation" for increased fairness and efficiency.

"That's just something I think that could really alleviate the problem that you see in a lot of product liability, mass tort MDL cases, [where] questionable or meritless claims that get filed, which balloon up the number of cases pending, which can make it difficult to really get a handle on the extent of the liability and difficult to pursue settlement early on in the cases," she said.

