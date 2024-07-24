ARTICLE
24 July 2024

Consumer Products Corner - Consumer Pulse: Resilience Or Anxiety... Which Is Driving Consumer Purchases?

The economy presents two contrasting perspectives. On one hand, the consumer's financial position has strengthened, resulting in a small increase...
The economy presents two contrasting perspectives. On one hand, the consumer's financial position has strengthened, resulting in a small increase in retail sales of 0.1%. On the other hand, consumer sentiment has dampened, and this more pessimistic outlook is reflected in the sector trends we see. Home Electronics and Dining are thriving, indicating that consumers may be prioritizing smaller immediate gratification purchases, rather than potentially larger long-term purchases such as Home Furnishings. Which perspective will prevail? If we have indeed reached a spending peak, how will companies stay competitive and keep customer loyalty in check during this period of uncertainty? 

0.1% increase in retail sales

FIGURE 1: Quarterly U.S. Retail Sales (exc. Auto & Gas)

1497026a.jpg

Consumer sentiment dampens

FIGURE 2: Quarterly U.S. Consumer Sentiment

1497026b.jpg

Income maintains growth

FIGURE 3: Quarterly U.S. Income and Debt Tracker

1497026c.jpg

1497026d.jpg

