The economy presents two contrasting perspectives. On one hand, the consumer's financial position has strengthened, resulting in a small increase...

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The economy presents two contrasting perspectives. On one hand, the consumer's financial position has strengthened, resulting in a small increase in retail sales of 0.1%. On the other hand, consumer sentiment has dampened, and this more pessimistic outlook is reflected in the sector trends we see. Home Electronics and Dining are thriving, indicating that consumers may be prioritizing smaller immediate gratification purchases, rather than potentially larger long-term purchases such as Home Furnishings. Which perspective will prevail? If we have indeed reached a spending peak, how will companies stay competitive and keep customer loyalty in check during this period of uncertainty?

0.1% increase in retail sales

FIGURE 1: Quarterly U.S. Retail Sales (exc. Auto & Gas)

Consumer sentiment dampens

FIGURE 2: Quarterly U.S. Consumer Sentiment

Income maintains growth

FIGURE 3: Quarterly U.S. Income and Debt Tracker

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.