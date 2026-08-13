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Staying ahead of data protection developments across multiple jurisdictions is one of the most demanding challenges facing businesses today. Our Global Data Protection Insights newsletter distills the most important regulatory, enforcement, and litigation developments from Australia, Europe, China, the United States, and beyond into one concise, practitioner-authored resource. Whether you are navigating new HIPAA cybersecurity requirements, children's privacy obligations, or cross-border data transfer rules, this newsletter gives you the clarity and context to act with confidence.
IN THIS ISSUE
Industry Focus
- Video Game Privacy at an Inflection Point: COPPA 2.0, the Amended COPPA Rule, and the Video Game Industry
Practice Pulse
- Sarah Pearce Joins K&L Gates in London
- From the Floor: Privacy Themes at the Video Game Bar Association Summit
Enforcement Updates
- Court of Justice of the European Union—Data Protection Caselaw Update (April 2026–July 2026)
- CIPA Update
- An Australian Financial Services Licensee First: Receiving an Order to Pay AU$2.5 Million for Cybersecurity Failures
Regulatory Updates
- New Data Protection Rules for Consumer Credits Creditworthiness Assessments in the European Union
- EU Regulatory Short News
- Is America Finally Getting a National Data Privacy Law?
- UK Data (Use and Access) Act—The First Year
- EDPB June 2026 Plenary Session—Introduction of new Data Breach Template
US National Security
- Supreme Court's Chatrie Decision Has Broader Implications for Digital Privacy and Corporate Data Governance
Litigation Corner
- GDPR Litigation—Germany's Role in Private Enforcement
- AI Listens, but Does It Print?: Voiceprint BIPA Claims in the Northern District of Illinois
VIEW GLOBAL DATA PROTECTION INSIGHTS HERE
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]