Ninth Circuit Issues Mixed Ruling On California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has issued its long-awaited decision in NetChoice v. Bonta, addressing the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (CAADCA) for the second time on appeal.

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Highlights

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit partially upheld and partially vacated an injunction against California's Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (CAADCA), a mixed result that leaves the novel law's future uncertain.

The court invalidated certain obligations on the grounds that key statutory terms – "materially detrimental," "best interests" and "well-being" – were unconstitutionally vague. These terms appear in other states' design code laws, potentially opening new avenues for challenge nationwide.

The ruling narrows CAADCA's scope but revives certain design requirements – such as age estimation and most protective privacy settings for children by default – that may prove operationally burdensome for covered businesses.

It is not known at this time whether NetChoice will renew its challenge on remand. When it did so previously, the state agreed to a temporary stay of enforcement. It is possible, therefore, that the CAADCA will remain unenforceable for some time.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has issued its long-awaited decision in NetChoice v. Bonta, addressing the California Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (CAADCA) for the second time on appeal.

The court delivered a split ruling, finding the district court misapplied the U.S. Supreme Court's framework for First Amendment facial challenges from Moody v. NetChoice, LLC (2024) when enjoining the entire statute and its age-estimation requirement. However, the court upheld the injunction against certain data-use and dark-patterns restrictions on constitutional vagueness grounds.

A detailed view of the status of the obligations set forth in the CAADCA's terms is included below.

Background

The California legislature enacted the CAADCA in 2022 to protect children's "privacy, safety, and well-being" online. The law applies to businesses offering online services, products, or features "likely to be accessed by children" (under age 18).

It imposes both affirmative obligations (e.g., default privacy settings) and prohibitions (e.g., limiting collection of children's personal information to what is necessary). Many provisions turn on whether product operations could cause potential harm to children. For example, the law prohibits using personal information in ways "materially detrimental to the physical health, mental health, or well-being of a child."

NetChoice, a trade association, challenged the law, and a district court initially enjoined it on First Amendment grounds. In 2024, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the injunction as to the law's requirement that in-scope businesses conduct data protection impact assessments (DPIAs) but vacated the remainder, remanding for further analysis under the Moody framework.

On remand, the district court again issued a preliminary injunction applicable to the statute in full based on the scope of the CAADCA's coverage definition. In the alternative, it enjoined seven specific provisions of the CAADCA: the age estimation requirement, certain data use restrictions and dark patterns restriction. California appealed, leading to the March 12, 2026, Ninth Circuit decision.

The Court's Analysis

In its most recent decision, the Ninth Circuit vacated the district court's injunction as applied to the entire statute and, specifically, its age-estimation feature:

Coverage Definition (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.99.30(b)(4)). NetChoice argued the CAADCA's definition of covered businesses (those providing services "likely to be accessed by children") inherently requires content evaluation, rendering the entire law unconstitutional. The Ninth Circuit disagreed. The court found that the definition uses six separate indicators, some of which, like audience demographic data, do not require examining content at all. Importantly, only one indicator needs to be satisfied for coverage, and the law can apply to ride-sharing services, ticketing platforms, financial apps and other noncontent businesses. It further found that NetChoice failed to develop the factual record required by Moody to show how the law applies across its full range of applications.

NetChoice argued the CAADCA's definition of covered businesses (those providing services "likely to be accessed by children") inherently requires content evaluation, rendering the entire law unconstitutional. The Ninth Circuit disagreed. The court found that the definition uses six separate indicators, some of which, like audience demographic data, do not require examining content at all. Importantly, only one indicator needs to be satisfied for coverage, and the law can apply to ride-sharing services, ticketing platforms, financial apps and other noncontent businesses. It further found that NetChoice failed to develop the factual record required by Moody to show how the law applies across its full range of applications. Age Estimation (Cal. Civ. Code § 1798.99.31(a)(5)). This provision requires businesses to either estimate user ages "with a reasonable level of certainty" or apply CAADCA protections to all users. The court found NetChoice was unlikely to succeed on its facial challenge because the provision does not clearly restrict content or speech – businesses can simply default to child-protective settings for everyone. However, the court noted the provision could prove unconstitutional if it requires evaluating "data management practices" similar to those in the previously struck-down DPIAs.

This provision requires businesses to either estimate user ages "with a reasonable level of certainty" or apply CAADCA protections to all users. The court found NetChoice was unlikely to succeed on its facial challenge because the provision does not clearly restrict content or speech – businesses can simply default to child-protective settings for everyone. However, the court noted the provision could prove unconstitutional if it requires evaluating "data management practices" similar to those in the previously struck-down DPIAs. Severability. The court also held that the district court's severability determination – which would have invalidated the entire statute – was premature.

While lifting the injunction against the statute as a whole, the court affirmed the injunction as it applies to data use restrictions (Section 1798.99.31(b)(1)-(4)) and dark patterns restrictions (Section 1798.99.31(b)(7)).

The court found that key statutory terms at issue in these provisions – "materially detrimental," "best interests" and "well-being" – are unconstitutionally vague because they fail to give businesses fair notice of what conduct is prohibited.

The court also concluded that definitions for terms such as the "best interest" of a child could not be imported from family law proceedings, which were "incompatible" with the statute's "apparent goals."

Impact on Other Efforts to Regulate Kids' Safety Online

The CAADCA is one of several recently enacted age-appropriate design code laws (AADC) and other statutes intended to protect children online, many of which are subject to First Amendment-based challenges.

NetChoice itself has brought actions against three AADC, including laws in Maryland and most recently South Carolina. Some of these laws include terms similar to those enjoined by the Ninth Circuit, and so the Ninth Circuit's holding is likely to provide persuasive authority.

The Maryland AADC, for example, requires that covered online services ensure the "best interests of children" users of the products, a phrase determined to be unconstitutionally vague by the Ninth Circuit.

What's Next

This litigation is far from over. If NetChoice chooses to proceed, the Ninth Circuit left open several avenues for further challenge:

develop the factual record around how the CAADCA applies across all covered businesses, as instructed by Moody

argue that the enjoined terms are not severable from the rest of the statute

assert that age estimation would require the business to evaluate content-based factors similar to those considered impermissible for DPIAs due to the law's requirement to take into account "the risks that arise from the data management practices of the business"

The following table outlines the legal status of the CAADCA's substantive requirements under Section 1798.99.31 at present:

Subject to Preliminary Injunction





Obligation Statutory Section Court Action Conduct DPIAs Section 1798.99.31(a)(1)–(2) Preliminary injunction affirmed in NetChoice I (2024); not disturbed in this appeal Provide list of DPIAs and individual copies to California Attorney General on demand Section 1798.99.31(a)(3)–(4) Preliminary injunction affirmed in NetChoice I (2024); not disturbed in this appeal Enforce published terms and community standards Section 1798.99.31(a)(9) Preliminarily enjoined by district court order following remand in NetChoice I (2024); the state did not appeal the order with respect to this term meaning that it remains in force Prohibition on use of a child's personal information in a way the business has reason to know is materially detrimental to the child's physical health, mental health or well-being Section 1798.99.31(b)(1) Preliminary injunction affirmed in this appeal on vagueness grounds Restriction on profiling by default Section 1798.99.31(b)(2) Preliminary injunction affirmed in this appeal on vagueness grounds Prohibition on processing information that isn't necessary for the service the child is actively using, unless they can show a compelling reason it serves children's best interests Section 1798.99.31(b)(3) Preliminary injunction affirmed in this appeal on vagueness grounds Prohibition on use of a child's personal information beyond the reason it was originally collected, unless business can show a compelling reason it serves children's best interests Section 1798.99.31(b)(4) Preliminary injunction affirmed in this appeal on vagueness grounds Prohibition on use of dark patterns to lead children to share unnecessary personal information, forego privacy protections or take actions that the business knows or should know are materially detrimental to the child's well-being Section 1798.99.31(b)(7) Preliminary injunction affirmed in this appeal on vagueness grounds

Not Subject to Preliminary Injunction





Obligation Statutory Section Court Action Estimate age of child users or apply children's protections to all users Section 1798.99.31(a)(5) District court's preliminary injunction applicable to this section individually vacated by Ninth Circuit in this appeal; remanded to district court for further review in light of court's holding Set privacy settings for children to highest level by default Section 1798.99.31(a)(6) Preliminary injunction applicable to entire statute lifted; never challenged individually by NetChoice Publish privacy policies and terms of service in language suited to the age of children likely to use the service Section 1798.99.31(a)(7) Preliminary injunction applicable to entire statute lifted; never challenged individually by NetChoice Provide a signal if the service allows an adult to monitor child's activity Section 1798.99.31(a)(8) Preliminary injunction applicable to entire statute lifted; never challenged individually by NetChoice Provide tools to help children or their adults exercise privacy rights and report concerns Section 1798.99.31(a)(10) Preliminary injunction applicable to entire statute lifted; never challenged individually by NetChoice Prohibition on processing precise geolocation data of children by default (only when strictly necessary and for a limited time) and requirement to provide a visible signal to the child whenever geolocation is being collected Section 1798.99.31(b)(5)–(6) Preliminary injunction applicable to entire statute lifted; never challenged individually by NetChoice Requirement to minimize and limit purpose of personal information collected for age estimation purposes Section 1798.99.31(b)(8) Preliminary injunction applicable to entire statute lifted; never challenged individually by NetChoice

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.