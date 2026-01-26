Navigating The California Consumer Privacy Act: 30+ Essential FAQs For Covered Businesses, Including Clarifying Regulations Effective 1.1.26

Takeaways

Updated California Consumer Privacy Act rules clarify obligations related to ADMT, risk assessments, and cybersecurity audits, requiring covered businesses to adopt new procedures and safeguards.

Entities may need to update policies, notices, internal processes, or vendor agreements to meet the new standards.

On Jan. 1, 2026, new regulations under the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) took effect, significantly expanding compliance requirements for businesses.

Considered one of the most expansive U.S. privacy laws to date, the CCPA took effect on Jan. 1, 2020, imposing strict restrictions on how businesses collect, use, disclose, and retain consumers' personal information, while granting consumers extensive new rights over their personal information.

Within a year of the CCPA's enactment, California voters approved Proposition 24, which introduced the CPRA. The CPRA built upon the CCPA's extensive framework of privacy rights and obligations, both expanding and modifying key aspects of the CCPA, and generally took effect Jan. 1, 2023.

In 2025, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) adopted regulations clarifying aspects of the law and fleshing out requirements, such as those relating to automated decision-making technology (ADMT), risk assessments, and cybersecurity audits. These regulations generally become effective Jan. 1, 2026.

This special report outlines key CCPA and CPRA compliance requirements to help businesses assess the law's application, determine what is required, and establish effective strategies for compliance. (References to the CCPA generally include the CPRA except where otherwise indicated.)

1. Which businesses are subject to the CCPA?

In general, the CCPA applies to a "business" that:

Is for profit and does business in the State of California; Collects California residents' personal information (or on behalf of which such information is collected); Alone or jointly with others determines the purposes or means of processing of that data; and Satisfies at least one of the following: Annual gross revenue in excess of $25 million ($26.625 million effective Jan. 1, 2025). The California attorney general clarified in comments to questions concerning CCPA regulations that this revenue threshold is not limited to revenue generated in California or from California residents. The CPRA further clarified that a business determines whether it satisfies the threshold on Jan. 1 of a year by looking at annual gross revenues in the preceding calendar year.

Alone or in combination, annually buys, receives for the business's commercial purposes, sells, or shares for commercial purposes, alone or in combination, the personal information of at least 50,000 consumers, households, or devices. The CPRA modified this prong to read "alone or in combination, annually buys, sells, or shares the personal information of 100,000 or more consumers or households."

Derives at least 50 percent of its annual revenue from selling consumers' personal information. Under the CPRA, the "sharing" of personal information also counts toward the qualifying threshold.

The law requires the revenue threshold and other amounts in the CCPA to be adjusted every odd-numbered year to reflect increases in the Consumer Price Index. See Civil Code § 1798.199.95(d).

2. Is the CCPA applicable to businesses located outside California?

Although not expressly addressed in the CCPA, a business need not be located in California to be subject to the CCPA. A business may be "doing business" in California if it:

Conducts online transactions with persons who reside in California (or tracks their activities through cookies and other technologies when they visit the business's websites);



Has employees working in California (including remotely); or



Has certain other connections to the state, even if the business has no physical location in the state.

This is a common feature of most state-specific comprehensive consumer privacy statutes.

3. Is the CCPA applicable to not-for-profit entities?

Under the CCPA, a "business" can be a "sole proprietorship, partnership, limited liability company, corporation, association, or other legal entity that is organized or operated for the profit or financial benefit of its shareholders or other owners."

Although this definition generally would not include a not-for-profit or governmental entity, an entity that controls or is controlled by a "business," as defined by the CCPA, may itself qualify — even if it would not independently — if it shares common branding with that business. The CPRA adds that such an entity will be treated as a business only if the related business shares consumer personal information with it. Accordingly, entities that do not independently qualify as a "business" under the CCPA may still fall under its requirements if they are controlled by, or control, another business that shares both common branding and consumer personal information with them.

"Control" or "controlled" for this purpose means:

Ownership of, or the power to vote, more than 50 percent of the outstanding shares of any class of voting security of a business;



Control in any manner over the election of a majority of the directors or of individuals exercising similar functions; or



The power to exercise a controlling influence over the management of a company.

"Common branding" means a shared name, service mark, or trademark. Under the CPRA, such common branding must cause the average consumer to understand the entities are commonly owned.

The CPRA adds a third category that could be a "business": a joint venture or partnership composed of businesses in which each business has at least a 40 percent interest.

4. How does the CCPA affect entities that provide services to businesses?

The CCPA regulates the "service providers" of a business, i.e., persons that process personal information on behalf of the business and to which the business discloses personal information for a business purpose pursuant to a contract that includes certain terms. The CPRA made substantial changes to the rules applicable to entities that work with covered businesses to collect and process personal information or that receive personal information from a business in connection with providing services to it.

The CPRA identifies three types of entities:

Contractor. A person to whom the business makes available a consumer's personal information for a business purpose pursuant to a written contract that includes certain provisions. For example, the contract must prohibit the contractor from (i) selling or sharing the personal information and (ii) retaining, using, or disclosing the personal information for any purpose other than for the business purposes specified in the contract or outside the direct business relationship between the contractor and the business.



Service provider. A person who processes personal information on behalf of a business and receives from or on behalf of the business a consumer's personal information for a business purpose pursuant to a written contract that includes provisions similar to a contractor. Such written contracts are required for any downstream party should a service provider engage any other person to assist in processing personal information for a business purpose on behalf of the business.



Third party. Any person other than: (i) the business with whom the consumer intentionally interacts and that collects personal information from the consumer as part of the consumer's current interaction with the business; (ii) a service provider to the business; and (iii) a contractor. As with contractors and service providers, businesses must enter into agreements with the third parties to whom they sell or share personal information.

Although further discussion of these relationships is beyond the scope of these FAQs, businesses should better understand them and the corresponding contract requirements. This includes a contractual obligation, added by the CPRA, for contractors and service providers to implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices to protect personal information.

5. How does the CCPA define personal information?

In general, the CCPA defines "personal information" broadly to include information that can identify, relate to, describe, be associated with, or be reasonably capable of being associated with, or could reasonably be linked, directly or indirectly, with a particular consumer or household. The CCPA's "private right of action" provision relating to data breaches, however, incorporates a narrower definition of personal information (more below).

The statute provides a non-exhaustive list of categories of personal information, including:

Identifiers including real name, alias, postal address, unique personal identifier, online identifier, internet protocol or IP address, email address, account name, social security number, driver's license number, passport number, or other similar identifiers;



Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law;



Commercial information, including records of personal property, products, or services purchased, obtained, or considered, or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies;



Biometric information;



Internet or other electronic network activity information, including, but not limited to, browsing history, search history, and information regarding a consumer's interaction with an internet website, application, or advertisement;



Geolocation data;



Audio, electronic, visual, thermal, olfactory, or similar information;



Professional or employment-related information; and



Education information, defined as information that is not publicly available, and personally identifiable information as defined in the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.

The definition also encompasses inferences drawn from personal information used to build a consumer profile that would reveal the person's preferences, characteristics, psychological patterns, predispositions, behavior, attitudes, intelligence, abilities, and aptitudes. Thus, for example, businesses using artificial intelligence to assess consumer preferences or identify preferred job candidates must closely examine the personal information they may hold about individuals (including employees) to ensure compliance with the CCPA.

The CPRA amends the definition of personal information to include a category of "sensitive personal information," which is subject to heightened protections. This category includes personal information that reveals:

A consumer's social security number, driver's license, state identification card, or passport number;



A consumer's account login, financial account, debit card, or credit card number in combination with any required security or access code, password, or credentials allowing access to an account;



A consumer's precise geolocation;



A consumer's racial or ethnic origin, citizenship or immigration status, religious or philosophical beliefs, or union membership;



The contents of a consumer's mail, email, and text messages, unless the business is the intended recipient of the communication;



A consumer's genetic data; and



A consumer's neural data.

"Sensitive personal information" also means:

The processing of biometric information to uniquely identify a consumer;



Personal information collected and analyzed concerning a consumer's health; and



Personal information collected and analyzed concerning a consumer's sex life or sexual orientation.

Personal information does not include de-identified or aggregate consumer information. Personal information also does not include publicly available information or, per the CPRA, "lawfully obtained, truthful information that is a matter of public concern." Under the CCPA, "publicly available" meant information lawfully made available from federal, state, or local government records. The CPRA added to the exclusion information that a business has a reasonable basis to believe is lawfully made available (i) to the general public by the consumer or (ii) from widely distributed media. "Publicly available" also means information made available by a person to whom the consumer has disclosed the information if the consumer has not restricted the information to a specific audience.

6. What rights do consumers have over their personal information under the CCPA?

Covered businesses have an obligation to develop programs to manage the sweeping suite of rights the CCPA and the CPRA grants to consumers. Those rights are:

Right to Know

The CCPA grants consumers the right to request information regarding:

The categories of personal information businesses collect about them (see, e.g., the categories of personal information above);



The categories of sources from which that personal information was collected (e.g., the consumer directly, advertising networks, internet service providers, data analytics providers, government entities, data brokers, and so on);



The business or commercial purposes for which personal information was collected, sold, or shared (e.g., fraud prevention, marketing, or improving customer experience);



The categories of third parties to whom personal information was disclosed (e.g., advertising networks, internet service providers, government entities, social networks, and so on); and



The "specific pieces" of personal information collected.

Consumers have the right to request additional information from businesses that sell or share their personal information or disclose it for a business purpose. Specifically:

The categories of personal information that the business sold or shared about the consumer and the categories of third parties to whom the personal information was sold or shared, by category or categories of personal information for each category of third parties.



The categories of personal information that the business disclosed about the consumer for a business purpose and, per the CPRA, the categories of persons to whom it was disclosed for a business purpose.

The CPRA defines "sharing" personal information as sharing, renting, releasing, disclosing, disseminating, making available, transferring, or otherwise communicating, regardless of the means, a consumer's personal information by the business to a third party for cross-context behavioral advertising, whether for monetary or other valuable consideration.

The 2025 regulations expand the right to know to include information about ADMT. Depending on how a business uses an ADMT, it may have to disclose certain information concerning the ADMT, such as:

The specific purpose for which the ADMT is used. Generic purposes, such as "to improve our services," are not permitted.



Information about the logic of the ADMT, such as the parameters that generated the output.



The outcome of the decision-making process for the consumer, including how the business used the ADMT output to make a significant decision with respect to the consumer.

The CCPA imposed a 12-month lookback from the time of the request and mandates that, if consumers request access to their personal information, the covered business must provide responsive materials "in a readily usable format that allows consumers to transmit [the] information from one entity to another without hindrance." The CPRA opened the door to a longer lookback period, requiring that a business disclose all such information collected on or after Jan. 1, 2022, unless doing so would be "impossible or involve a disproportionate effort."

Right to Delete

With some exceptions, the CCPA permits consumers to request that covered businesses, and their service providers, contractors, and third parties, as applicable, delete personal information collected about them. Contractors and service providers must cooperate with the business in responding to the requests and, at the business's request, must delete or enable the business to delete the information required under the law.

Exceptions from the deletion requirement include when it is reasonably necessary to maintain the personal information to (i) complete the transaction for which it was collected or (ii) comply with a legal obligation, such as a record retention requirement. The CPRA modified some exceptions. It also clarified that service providers and contractors need not comply with deletion requests submitted by the consumer to them directly when the service provider or contractor collected, used, processed, or retained the personal information in its role as a service provider or contractor to the business. As a result, service providers and contractors should work with businesses to establish a process for responding to such requests.

Right to Correct Inaccurate Information

The CPRA expanded consumers' rights to include the right to request that a business correct their personal information if it is inaccurate. Covered businesses must disclose this new right to consumers and use "commercially reasonable efforts" to correct personal information upon receiving a verifiable consumer request.

Right to Opt Out of the Sale or Sharing of Personal Information

Under the CCPA, consumers can opt out of the "sale" or "sharing" of their personal information. To facilitate consumers' exercise of this right, covered businesses that sell personal information must provide a "Do Not Sell/Share My Personal Information" link on the business's internet homepage that goes to a web page where consumers can opt out of having their personal information sold or shared.

Right to Limit Use or Disclosure of Sensitive Personal Information

For businesses that use "sensitive personal information" (see definition above) to infer characteristics about consumers, the CPRA granted the right to direct those businesses to limit the use and disclosure of that information to uses necessary to provide the products and services reasonably expected by the consumer requesting them, and for certain other listed purposes. To facilitate consumers' exercise of this right, covered businesses must provide a "Limit the Use of My Sensitive Personal Information" link on their internet homepage that enables consumers to exercise this right.

Right to Nondiscrimination

The CCPA prohibits covered businesses from discriminating against consumers for exercising their CCPA rights. For example, a business may not charge a different price, deny goods or services, or impose penalties on a consumer who exercises their rights under the CCPA. However, a business may charge consumers a different price or rate or provide a different level or quality of goods or services to the consumer when that difference is reasonably related to the value provided to the business by the consumer's data.

The CPRA expanded nondiscrimination protections in the employment context by prohibiting businesses from retaliating against an employee, applicant for employment, or independent contractor for exercising their rights under the CCPA.

The 2025 regulations establish new rights for consumers and obligations for businesses on the use of ADMT. (See below.)

7. Can consumers waive their rights under the CCPA?

No. The CCPA expressly prohibits any contractual provision or agreement that attempts to waive or limit rights provided by the CCPA, including the right to remedy or enforce. Any attempt to limit a consumer's rights, whether by contract, agreement, or policy, would be unenforceable.

8. Does disclosure of personal information in mergers and acquisitions qualify as a "sale" under the CCPA?

Consumer personal information may be a business asset transferred to a third party in the course of a merger, acquisition, or bankruptcy when the third party assumes control of all or part of the business. In general, this type of transfer will not constitute a sale of personal information for the purposes of the CCPA. But, the third party must provide the consumer with prior notice of the changed practices if the third party materially alters how it uses or discloses the consumer's personal information and that use or disclosure is materially inconsistent with the notice provided to the consumer at the time of collection. Parties to the transaction should consider whether to address this issue in the purchase agreement. The CPRA extended similar treatment to the sharing of personal information in this context.

9. Is employee and applicant data covered by the CCPA?

Yes. Originally, the CCPA had limited application to employee and applicant personal information. Employees of and applicants for employment with covered businesses were (1) entitled to a notice at collection, and (2) empowered to file lawsuits, including class actions, if certain elements of their personal information were involved in a data breach caused by an alleged failure of the business to maintain reasonable safeguards.

The partial exemption for employee and applicant personal information expired on Jan. 1, 2023. Since then, the CCPA has required businesses to treat such personal information the same way they treat personal information related to commercial consumers. Accordingly, a business's policies and procedures for processing personal information, in the business's website privacy policy, for example, also must encompass the personal information of employees and applicants.

10. Is the CCPA applicable to businesses that exclusively conduct business with other businesses (B2B)?

Unlike most other state comprehensive privacy laws, there is no general "B2B" exception under the CCPA. More specifically, there is no exclusion for personal information relating to a California resident acting in their commercial capacity. As a result, for example, businesses that collect personal information from business contacts in California (e.g., email addresses, phone numbers, and job titles) must treat that information as protected by the CCPA.

11. Is health information subject to the CCPA's requirements?

The CCPA does not apply to medical information governed by the California Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) or protected health information collected by a covered entity or business associate governed by the privacy, security, and breach notification rules of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act of 2009.

While this is welcome news for healthcare providers, health plans, and their business associates, unlike some state privacy laws, the CCPA does not include an entity-level exemption for healthcare entities. Instead, the exception is at the data level. Accordingly, although these entities likely will not need to comply with the CCPA with respect to their patient data, they may with respect to their employee, applicant, and business contact data.

Additionally, these exclusions must be reviewed carefully as they may not cover all medical information a business might collect. For example, medical information collected from employees and others under certain circumstances may not fall under the CMIA's definition of "medical information" or HIPAA's "protected health information."

12. Is the CCPA applicable to website cookies, pixels, and other tracking technologies?

To store information about the user's activity, cookies, pixels, and other tracking technologies are routinely placed on website users' computers (including smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices) by website owners or their vendors. The technologies have a variety of uses ranging from recognizing a user when the user returns to the website, to providing site analytics, to enabling shopping cart functionality, to providing advertising targeted to the user's interests.

The CCPA defines personal information to include a "unique identifier," defined as:

a persistent identifier that can be used to recognize a consumer, a family, or a device that is linked to a consumer or family, over time and across different services, including, but not limited to, a device identifier; an Internet Protocol address; cookies, beacons, pixel tags, mobile ad identifiers, or similar technology ... or other forms of persistent or probabilistic identifiers that can be used to identify a particular consumer or device that is linked to a consumer or family.

This definition was largely unchanged by the CPRA. Personal information collected through website tracking technologies that identifies or could reasonably be linked to a particular consumer or family may be subject to the same disclosure notices and consumer rights, including the right to delete or opt out of the sale of information to a third party, as other personal information collected through the website.

The CCPA does not require that covered businesses maintain a separate "cookie policy" to address collection and use of personal information through website tracking technologies or to permit consumers to exercise their rights. This information can be included in the website's privacy policy.

Covered businesses may not have a full understanding of what trackers are on their websites or the trackers' functionality. Third parties may place trackers on a website that collect personal information as part of services necessary for the site's business purposes. In other cases, it may be unclear whether a third-party collection of personal information through trackers is strictly for the website's business purpose or, instead, the sale or sharing of personal information subject to the right to opt out. Trackers placed by embedded content (e.g., video), a social media widget, or a vendor that provides targeted or behavioral advertising are examples of the latter. For this reason, businesses should consider assessing what, if any, tracking technologies they maintain on their websites.

13. What notice and policy obligations does the CCPA place on businesses?

The CCPA establishes several notice and policy requirements for businesses. Although most of the attention has been on the content requirements, businesses also should keep in mind that the CCPA and its implementing regulations establish specific formatting and structural rules relating to consumer disclosures and communications. For instance, the CCPA mandates that disclosures be readable and reasonably accessible. For accessibility, notices provided online must follow generally recognized industry standards, such as the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines, version 2.1 of June 5, 2018, from the World Wide Web Consortium. (See 11 Cal. Code Regs. § 7003(b)(3).) The regulations also require "symmetry in choice" for submitting CCPA requests and obtaining consumer consents:

The path for a consumer to exercise a more privacy-protective option shall not be longer or more difficult, or time-consuming than the path to exercise a less privacy-protective option, because that would impair or interfere with the consumer's ability to make a choice.

(11 Cal. Code Regs. § 7004.)

Accordingly, businesses must think about more than the text of the policy when developing a website privacy policy to comply with the CCPA. Format, accessibility, and symmetry are also important.

Key notice and policy content requirements:

Notice at Collection

A business that collects a consumer's personal information must disclose to consumers, at or before the point of collection, certain information, including:

The categories of personal information to be collected, including sensitive personal information; The purposes for which the categories are collected or used; and Information about how long each category of personal information, including sensitive personal information, will be retained.

The business also must explain in the notice whether that information is sold or shared. If the business sells or shares personal information, the notice must include a link to the Notice of Right to Opt-Out of Selling or Sharing. A link to the business's online privacy policy also must be included.

In either case, after the notice has been provided, the business may not collect additional categories of personal information or use personal information collected (or sensitive personal information) for additional purposes that are incompatible with the purposes disclosed in the notice without providing the consumer renewed notice.

Privacy Policy

Covered businesses must disclose certain information in an online privacy policy. This information includes, without limitation, an explanation of consumers' CCPA rights and how consumers may exercise those rights. These disclosures must be updated, as applicable, every 12 months.

Covered businesses must fully understand the data they collect, process, disclose, share, and sell to prepare notices and privacy policies. To outline the categories of sources of personal information they collect and the third parties or service providers to whom they disclose this information, for instance, they must understand what personal information they have, how they obtained it, and under what circumstances they disclose, share, or sell it. Similar information will be needed to respond to consumers as they carry out their rights under the CCPA, such as the right to know and the right to limit the use of their sensitive personal information. Additionally, businesses will have to know where they maintain personal information so they will be able to carry out a request for deletion, assuming no exception applies. For example, businesses will have to know which contractors, service providers, and third parties may process or possess their personal information.

Covered businesses also must make available mechanisms for consumers to submit requests and have a process for verifying the requests are valid — a "verifiable consumer request." In general, covered businesses must make available at least two mechanisms for submitting requests, including, at a minimum, a toll-free telephone number and website-based mechanism (e.g., a webform). A business that operates exclusively online and has a direct relationship with a consumer from whom it collects personal information, however, need provide only an email address for submitting requests.

Responding to CCPA Requests

The CCPA includes specific timeframes for responding to consumer requests. Businesses must confirm receipt of a request within 10 business days of receipt; they generally must respond to verifiable consumer requests within 45 days, and that period may be extended if the consumer is notified within the first 45-day period. Businesses are not required to respond to more than two requests regarding the right to know for the same consumer during a 12-month period.

The CCPA does not expressly require that businesses maintain an internal written policy setting out a process for responding to consumer requests. Doing so, however, can help to increase efficiency and timeliness, and ensure compliance with procedural requirements when responding to requests. The CCPA requires employees designated to handle the responses to these requests to be trained and businesses to maintain documentation of the processing of the request for a period of 24 months. Some of these responses come with certain content requirements. Therefore, it may be helpful for businesses to establish policies and workflows for addressing CCPA requirements. Further, the 2025 regulations establish notice obligations for businesses on the use of ADMT. (See below.)

14. Does the CCPA cover automated decision-making technologies?

Yes. In 2025, the CPPA finalized regulations that address businesses' use of ADMT. Under the regulations, businesses that use ADMT to make "significant decisions" about consumers generally must provide clear pre-use notices, allow consumers to opt out, and respond to access requests with meaningful information about the logic and likely outcomes of such processes. Although the general effective date of the new regulations is Jan. 1, 2026, certain aspects of the regulations provide more time for businesses to comply.

15. How do the CCPA regulations define ADMT?

Under the regulations, ADMT is any technology that processes personal information and uses computation to replace human decision-making or substantially replace human decision-making.

"Replace" means to make decisions without human involvement. Human involvement requires a human to:

Know how to interpret and use the technology's output to make the decision; Review and analyze the output of the technology, and any other information that is relevant to make or change the decision; and Have the authority to make or change the decision based on their analysis in (B).

16. How do the CCPA regulations define a "significant decision"?

A "significant decision" is defined as a decision that has important consequences for a consumer's life, opportunities, or access to essential services. The regulations finalized by the CPPA define these decisions as those that result in the provision or denial of:

Financial or lending services (e.g., credit approval and loan eligibility)



Housing (e.g., rental applications and mortgage decisions)



Education enrollment or opportunities (e.g., admissions decisions)



Employment or independent contracting opportunities or compensation (e.g., hiring, promotions and work assignments)



Healthcare services (e.g., treatment eligibility and insurance coverage)

These decisions are considered significant because they directly affect a consumer's economic, health, or personal well-being.

17. What obligations do businesses using ADMT to make "significant decisions" have under the regulations?

If a business uses ADMT to make significant decisions, it generally must do the following:

Provide a pre-use notice in plain language that clearly explains the business's use of ADMT (see below).



Provide an opt-out right for consumers.



Provide consumers with the ability to request information about the business's use of ADMT.

Businesses using ADMT for significant decisions before Jan. 1, 2027, must comply by Jan. 1, 2027. Businesses that begin using ADMT after Jan. 1, 2027, must comply immediately when the use begins.

Businesses must also conduct risk assessments for certain high-risk data processing activities. (See questions 21-22.)

18. What must be included in a Pre-Use Notice for ADMT?

If a covered business uses ADMT for a significant decision as described above, it must provide consumers with a Pre-Use notice that satisfies certain requirements:

It must inform consumers about the business's use of ADMT and rights to opt-out of the use of ADMT and to access information regarding that use;



It may provide the pre-use notice in its notice at collection, if otherwise compliant with the pre-use notice rules;



It must comply with the general rules for CCPA notifications under 11 Cal. Code Regs. § 7003 (a)–(b);



It must be presented prominently and conspicuously to the consumer at or before the point when the business collects the personal information to be processed with ADMT; and



It must be presented in the manner in which the business primarily interacts with the consumer.

Content requirements for the pre-use notice include:

A plain language explanation of the specific purpose for which the business proposes to use ADMT. To simply state the ADMT is used "to make a significant decision" without further information is not sufficient.



A description of the right to opt-out of the use of ADMT and how to submit a request to opt out.



A description of the right to access information regarding use of ADMT and how to submit that request.



A statement that the business is prohibited from retaliating against consumers for exercising their CCPA rights.



Information about (i) how the ADMT works to make a significant decision about consumers, and (ii) how the significant decision would be made if a consumer opts out. The information must include:

How ADMT processes personal information to make a significant decision, including the categories of personal information that affect the output generated by ADMT ("output" may include predictions, decisions, and recommendations such as numerical compatibility scores).

The type of intended output by ADMT, and how that output is used to make a significant decision.



A business may use a consolidated pre-use notice in some cases, such as when a business uses multiple ADMT for a single purpose. The notice may be included in the Notice at Collection (see above) and must be presented prominently and conspicuously to the consumer at or before the point when the business collects the personal information the business plans to process with ADMT.

19. What does the right to access ADMT entail for consumers and businesses?

Like the right to know (see above), consumers have a right to access certain information about a business's use of ADMT. The process for exercising the right to access is similar to the right to know. For instance, businesses must perform the same verification process as with requests to delete, know, or collect.

Following are examples of content the business must include in its response to a consumer exercising their right to access:

The specific purpose for which ADMT is used with respect to the consumer.



Information about the logic of the ADMT, sufficient to enable a consumer to understand how the ADMT processed their personal information to generate an output.



The outcome of the decision-making process for the consumer, including how the business used the ADMT output to make a significant decision. For example, what other factors played a role in making the decision if the ADMT was not the sole factor in the decision.

The above list is not exhaustive.

Other aspects of responding to requests to access ADMT are like other consumer rights. For example, the methods to submit requests must be easy to use and must not use dark patterns. If the business denies a request, in whole or in part, it must inform the requestor and explain the basis for the denial. The business must use reasonable security measures when transmitting the requested information. In addition, service providers and contractors must provide assistance in responding to a verifiable consumer request for access to ADMT. A business that used ADMT with respect to a consumer more than four times within a 12-month period may provide an aggregate-level response.

20. Do consumers have the right to opt out of ADMT?

Consumers have the right to opt out of a business's use of ADMT to make significant decisions in such areas as employment, credit, housing, healthcare, and education. Like the right to opt out of the sale or sharing of personal information, businesses cannot require consumers to verify their identity to make a request to opt out of ADMT.

Consumers must have at least two designated methods for submitting requests. When selecting the methods to make available, businesses must take into account (i) the methods by which the business interacts with consumers, (ii) how the business uses ADMT, and (iii) the consumer's ease of use. At least one method offered must reflect how the business primarily interacts with the consumer.

Businesses must allow consumers to opt out of the use of ADMT to make a significant decision, unless the business provides consumers with a method to appeal an ADMT decision to a qualified human reviewer who has the authority to overturn the decision. The CCPA rules' requirements for this human appeal exception include how to communicate and process the appeal. In addition, the human reviewer must know how to interpret and use the ADMT output that made the significant decision being appealed and must have the authority to change the decision based on their analysis.

Businesses that satisfy the following requirements may decide not to extend the right to opt out of ADMT in connection with certain admission, acceptance, or hiring decisions:

The business uses ADMT solely for the business's assessment of the consumer's ability to perform at work or in an educational program to determine whether to admit, accept, or hire them; and



The ADMT works as intended for the business's proposed use and does not unlawfully discriminate based upon protected characteristics.

Likewise, the right to opt out of ADMT is not required for certain allocation/assignment of work and compensation decisions if the business:

Uses the ADMT solely for the business's allocation/assignment of work or compensation; and



The ADMT works for the business's purpose and does not unlawfully discriminate based upon protected characteristics.

If a consumer submits an opt-out request before the business initiates ADMT processing, the business must not initiate processing. However, if the consumer did not opt-out in response to the pre-use notice and submitted a request to opt-out of ADMT after the business initiated the processing, the business must cease ADMT processing of the personal information as soon as feasibly possible, but no later than 15 business days from the date the business receives the request. In this case, the business also must notify any service providers, contractors, or other persons involved in that processing and instruct them to comply with the opt-out request within the same timeframe.

21. Are businesses required to conduct risk assessments under the CCPA?

The 2025 regulations require businesses to conduct risk assessments when their processing of personal information presents "significant risks" to consumer privacy. The CPPA has identified specific processing activities that trigger this requirement:

Selling or sharing personal information.



Processing "sensitive personal information." The CPPA noted a narrow exception for limited human resources-related uses such as payroll, benefits administration, and legally mandated reporting. Employers will have to examine carefully which activities are excluded. Sensitive personal information under the CCPA includes precise geolocation, racial or ethnic origin, religious beliefs, genetic data, biometric information, health information, sexual orientation, and citizenship status, among other categories.



Using ADMT to make significant decisions about consumers. Significant decisions include those resulting in the provision or denial of financial services, lending, housing, education enrollment, employment opportunities, compensation, or healthcare services.



Profiling a consumer through "systematic observation" when they are acting in their capacity as an educational program applicant, job applicant, student, employee, or independent contractor for the business. Systematic observation means methodical and regular or continuous observation, such as through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth tracking, radio frequency identification, drones, video or audio recording or live-streaming, technologies that enable physical or biological identification or profiling; and geofencing, location trackers, or license-plate recognition. Businesses engaged in workplace monitoring and performance management applications use may need to consider those activities under this provision.



Profiling a consumer based upon their presence in a "sensitive location." A sensitive location means the following physical places: healthcare facilities including hospitals, doctors' offices, urgent care facilities, and community health clinics; pharmacies; domestic violence shelters; food pantries; housing/emergency shelters; educational institutions; political party offices; legal services offices; union offices; and places of worship.



Processing personal information to train ADMT to make significant decisions or to train facial recognition, biometric, or other technology to verify identity. This obligation is intended to address heightened privacy risks associated with developing systems that may later be deployed at scale.

22. What are the steps for conducting a risk assessment?

For businesses engaged in activities that trigger the risk assessment requirement (see above), the 2025 regulations require, among other things:

Determining which stakeholders should be involved in the risk assessment process and the nature of that involvement.



Establishing appropriate purposes and objectives for conducting the risk assessment.



Satisfying timing and recordkeeping obligations.



Preparing risk assessment reports that meet certain content requirements.



Timely submitting certifications of required risk assessments to the CPPA.

23. Are businesses required to implement specific security safeguards to protect consumer personal information under the CCPA?

The CCPA's focus is on the privacy of personal information and extending greater control to individuals over their data. Security is an element of privacy, however, and although the CCPA did not expressly require implementation of specific security measures, the CPRA expressly added that requirement in subsection (e) to section 1798.100:

A business that collects a consumer's personal information shall implement reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the personal information to protect the personal information from unauthorized or illegal access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure in accordance with Section 1798.81.5.

California Civil Code section 1798.81.5 requires a business that:

owns, licenses, or maintains personal information about a California resident shall implement and maintain reasonable security procedures and practices appropriate to the nature of the information, to protect the personal information from unauthorized access, destruction, use, modification, or disclosure.

Covered businesses with questions about specific safeguards for maintaining security could refer to the California attorney general's February 2016 Data Breach Report, which discusses best practices for safeguarding data. Similar frameworks are mandated in other states, such as Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts, New York, and Oregon.

The definition of personal information subject to the safeguarding and private right of action provision for data breaches (see below) is narrower than the general definition of personal information under the CCPA. The CCPA incorporates the definition of personal information applied under Cal. Civ. Code Section 1798.81.5(d)(1)(A):

(1) "Personal information" means either of the following:

(A) An individual's first name or first initial and the individual's last name in combination with any one or more of the following data elements, when either the name or the data elements are not encrypted or redacted:

Social security number. Driver's license number, California identification card number, tax identification number, passport number, military identification number, or other unique identification number issued on a government document commonly used to verify the identity of a specific individual. Account number or credit or debit card number, in combination with any required security code, access code, or password that would permit access to an individual's financial account. Medical information. Health insurance information. Unique biometric data generated from measurements or technical analysis of human body characteristics, such as a fingerprint, retina, or iris image, used to authenticate a specific individual. Unique biometric data does not include a physical or digital photograph, unless used or stored for facial recognition purposes. Genetic data.

The CPRA added clause (B) to this list: a username or email address in combination with a password or security question and answer that would permit access to an online account. Although narrower than the general personal information definition, these obligations apply to a broad set of data. For example, "medical information" means any individually identifiable information, in electronic or physical form, regarding the individual's medical history or medical treatment or diagnosis by a healthcare professional.

24. Is a business required to conduct a cybersecurity audit?

A business must perform a cybersecurity audit if it processes personal information in a manner that presents a "significant risk" (see above) and:

The business meets the threshold in section 1798.140 (d)(1)(C) (business derives more than 50% of revenue from selling or sharing personal information), in the preceding calendar year; or



The business meets the gross revenue threshold in section 1798.140 (d)(1)(A); and

a. Processed the personal information of at least 250,000 consumers or households in the preceding calendar year; or b. Processed the sensitive personal information of at least 50,000 consumers in the preceding calendar year.

25. When is a business required to perform a cybersecurity audit?

For the period until April 1, 2030, a business must complete its first cybersecurity audit report no later than:

April 1, 2028, if annual gross revenue for 2026 was more than $100 million as of Jan. 1, 2027. The audit would cover the period from Jan. 1, 2027, through Jan. 1, 2028.



April 1, 2029, if annual gross revenue for 2027 was $50 million to $100 million as of Jan. 1, 2028. The audit would cover the period from Jan. 1, 2028, through Jan. 1, 2029.



April 1, 2030, if annual gross revenue for 2028 was less than $50 million. The audit would cover the period from Jan. 1, 2029, through Jan. 1, 2030.

After April 1, 2030, if on Jan. 1 of a year the business meets the criteria of section 7120 for the preceding year, the business must complete a cybersecurity audit that covers the next 12 months, and the cybersecurity audit report for that period must be completed by April 1 of the following year. For example, if Business A meets the criteria in section 7120 for conducting an audit as of Jan. 1, 2035, Business A's audit would cover the period from Jan. 1, 2035, through Jan. 1, 2036, and Business A would have to complete its cybersecurity audit report by April 1, 2036.

26. What are some of the basic requirements for conducting a cybersecurity audit?

The CPPA established robust requirements for conducting cybersecurity audits. In general, these requirements include:

The audit must be conducted by a qualified, objective, independent professional ("auditor") using procedures and standards accepted in the profession of auditing, such as procedures and standards provided or adopted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Public Company Accountability Oversight Board, the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, or the International Organization for Standardization.

A qualified auditor must have knowledge of cybersecurity but need not be external. However, the auditor must (i) exercise objective and impartial judgment on all issues in the audit, (ii) be free to make decisions and assessments without business influence, (iii) not engage in activities that could compromise independence (e.g., auditors may not participate in business activities being audited, including making recommendations about the cyber program).

The business must make available all information in its possession, custody, or control requested by the auditor. This includes making good-faith efforts to disclose all relevant facts and not misrepresenting relevant facts.



No audit findings may rely solely on assertions of management. Instead, they must rely primarily on the specific evidence (including documents, testing, and interviews) deemed appropriate by the auditor.



An audit report must be provided to members of the business' executive management team who have direct responsibility for the cybersecurity program.



The business and the auditor must retain all relevant records for at least five years.

27. Can a business covered by the CCPA face legal action for noncompliance?

The CCPA authorizes a private right of action against a covered business if its failure to maintain reasonable security safeguards results in a data breach affecting personal information.

Significantly, if successful, a plaintiff can recover statutory damages in an amount not less than $100 and not greater than $750 per consumer per incident ($107 and $799, respectively, as adjusted, effective Jan. 1, 2025) or actual damages, whichever is greater, as well as injunctive or declaratory relief and any other relief the court deems proper. This means that plaintiffs in these lawsuits may not have to show actual harm or injury to recover. Thus, in addition to notification obligations a covered business may have under the state's breach notification law, class action lawsuits brought pursuant to this provision of the CCPA/CPRA could be very costly.

Before a consumer can bring a lawsuit following a covered business's data breach, they must provide the covered business 30 days' written notice identifying the specific provisions of the CCPA/CPRA that were violated. If cure is possible and the covered business actually cures the violation within the 30-day period, and provides an express written statement that the violations have been cured and that no further violations will occur, the consumer cannot pursue an action for individual statutory damages or class-wide statutory damages. The consumer need not provide a 30-day notice if the consumer is solely seeking actual pecuniary damage suffered as a result of the alleged violations. Importantly, the CPRA clarifies:

The implementation and maintenance of reasonable security procedures and practices pursuant to Section 1798.81.5 following a breach does not constitute a cure with respect to that breach.

(Emphasis added.)

Accordingly, efforts to mitigate CCPA litigation risk must be proactive, i.e., businesses must leverage their pre-breach maintenance of reasonable safeguards as a defense to the alleged lawsuit, rather than attempt to rely on post-breach remedial action as a cure.

28. Can contractors and service providers be liable under the CCPA?

Service providers and contractors that receive personal information by way of their contractual agreement and use it in violation of the restrictions under the CCPA can be liable for those violations. However, service providers and contractors are not liable for failure by a business that shares personal information with them to comply with the business's CCPA obligations. For example, a service provider holding personal information provided by a business is not liable for that business's failure to comply with its obligations to delete that personal information upon a consumer's request. (See question 3.)

Penalties for a service provider's or contractor's violations of the CCPA are similar to those for a business that violates the CCPA. A service provider or contractor that violates the CCPA can face injunctions and penalties of not more than $2,500 for each negligent violation, and not more than $7,500 for each intentional violation ($2,663 and $7,988, respectively, as adjusted, effective Jan. 1, 2025), in an action brought by the California attorney general or CPPA. Service providers and contractors may have an opportunity to cure the violation before facing liability.

29. Does the CCPA contain a record retention requirement?

The CCPA does not establish specific record retention periods for personal information. However, as made clear under the CPRA, businesses must apply data minimization principles concerning personal information. This means that a business, for example, cannot retain a consumer's personal information for longer than is reasonably necessary for the stated purpose for which it was collected. A failure to implement and comply with appropriate data retention and disposal schedule may result in a violation of the CPRA's storage limitation principle.

Further, as noted above, businesses must include in their notices at collection the "length of time the business intends to retain each category of personal information, including sensitive personal information" that it collects. If a business cannot provide consumers a specific retention period, the business must provide consumers the "the criteria used to determine such period ...." In addition, courts and enforcement bodies may view storage limitation practices as a basic reasonable safeguard. Therefore, the failure to implement or follow such practices could expose businesses to regulatory and litigation risk.

30. Is the CCPA still applicable if a consumer moves out of California?

Depending on the facts, if a consumer moves or is transferred to a location outside of California, the consumer may no longer be a resident of California, and their personal information will no longer be protected by the CCPA. Businesses must remember, however, that what they say about the handling of personal information may continue to apply even if the law no longer applies. In addition, the consumer's personal information may be protected by applicable data privacy and security laws of the new state of residence or another jurisdiction. Covered businesses should consider this and when drafting notices for consumers concerning their rights under the CCPA. For example, if a notice extends rights to a "consumer" and not a "consumer who is a California resident," a move or transfer that would change the person's residency may not change the rights extended in that notice.

(See our blog post for more information concerning data minimization under the CCPA.)

31. How does the CCPA interact with federal, state, or local laws?

The CCPA provides that its obligations are a matter of statewide concern in California and supersede and preempt all rules, regulations, codes, ordinances, and other laws adopted by a city, county, municipality, or local agency regarding the collection and sale of a consumer's personal information by a business.

However, the CCPA also states that its obligations will not restrict a business's ability to comply with federal, state, local laws, or regulations. In addition, although the CCPA is drafted to supplement federal and state law, it will not apply if it is preempted by or in conflict with federal law, the U.S. Constitution, or the California Constitution. To determine which laws or regulations will govern, an organization must identify all the purposes for which consumer information is collected, processed, and retained. For example, although the CCPA includes a carve out for protected health information collected by HIPAA-covered entities and business associates, this exception is not as broad as it may appear. Covered entities and business associates that are otherwise subject to the CCPA must still evaluate how to handle personal information that is not protected health information.

32. What are the top 10 steps businesses should consider taking to achieve compliance?

Covered businesses may want to consider taking the following series of steps as they work toward compliance:

Monitor CCPA legislative and regulatory activity to ensure the business is aware of additional amendments. Businesses also should review enforcement actions by the CCPA. Those decisions may be instructive on issues facing the business. Identify and map the consumer personal information in the business's possession or under its control, including for others acting on the business's behalf. Successful compliance activity depends in significant part on knowledge of what information is collected, who it is collected from, how it is collected, why it is collected, all purposes for which it is used, all locations where it is stored, how long it is maintained, and any third party with whom it is shared. Review and identify existing or needed organizational and technical procedures to facilitate responding to consumer requests concerning their CCPA rights.



Procedures should include:



Confirming at least two mechanisms for consumers to exercise their rights to request information.



Reviewing and evaluating internal mechanisms for verifying identity, responding within the mandated timeframes, and documenting the request and response.



Assessing contractors, service providers, and third-party preparedness for responding to consumer rights requests, such as the right to delete, and pushing those requests downstream.



If applicable, developing or identifying internal mechanisms to track third parties to whom consumer personal information is sold or shared in order to comply with the consumer's request to opt out.



Identifying state and federal laws that address record retention and destruction and how they interact with the CCPA and a business's operational needs.



Evaluating the application of similar laws in 19 additional states (and counting), such as the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) and the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA). Update the business's notices, policies, and related forms. This may include updated notices for employees, applicants, and others. Identify contractors, service providers, and third parties and evaluate whether compliant contract provisions are in place. Covered businesses should be negotiating, reviewing, or renegotiating existing agreements as soon as possible to ensure agreements are timely in place. Update the training required for staff responsible for handling consumer rights requests (and document the training) to reflect regulatory updates. It is important to maintain consistency when carrying out these obligations. Review how the business uses ADMT. If applicable, ensure appropriate notices are in place and be prepared to respond to CCPA requests. Assess obligations to perform and report risk assessments and develop and implement plans to comply with those obligations. Review or create a data retention schedule that reflects the types of data the business maintains. The obligation to safeguard data under the CCPA and other applicable data protection laws is a significant reason to reduce the amount of personal information retained after it is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it was collected. Review the adequacy of the business's safeguards to protect personal information and conduct cybersecurity audits, as required. This step is imperative not only to help prevent cyberattacks, such as ransomware and email compromise, but also to lower the risk of claims alleging that a failure led to unauthorized access, exfiltration, theft, or disclosure of personal information.

* * *

Many of the above steps may be adapted to satisfy other data privacy and protection frameworks, assist in developing a robust internal data protection program, and/or position the business to comply with future regulatory obligations.

All 50 U.S. states have enacted data breach notification laws. Many have enacted laws addressing data safeguarding, disposal, or vendor management, and many have advanced legislation similar to the CCPA. (See the CPA and the VCDPA above.) Several federal data protection laws are also under consideration, and countries around the world continue enacting national data privacy laws to protect individuals. This legislative activity, combined with the growing public awareness of data privacy rights and concerns, makes development of a data protection program even more critical and impactful for businesses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.