Kirk Nahra Authors An Article On "Privacy And Security Law For Business Lawyers"

WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Partner Kirk Nahra examines the expanding and increasingly complex patchwork of U.S. privacy and security regulations in his recently published article, "Privacy and Security Law for Business Lawyers."
with readers working within the Property industries
Partner Kirk Nahra examines the expanding and
increasingly complex patchwork of U.S. privacy and security
regulations in his recently published article, "Privacy and
Security Law for Business Lawyers."