State AG News: Antitrust, False Advertising, Data Privacy (October 30-November 5, 2025)

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from October 30-November 5, 2025:
Multistate
- A coalition of five state attorneys general sent letters to US Plastics Pact, Consumer Goods Forum, and Green Blue Institute alleging that the groups have violated the Sherman Act and state antitrust law by advocating for private companies to adopt "restrictive plastic production and packaging standards," which the state AGs argue unlawfully restrain competition, increase costs, and limit consumer choice.
- A bipartisan coalition of 33 state attorneys general announced a $4.8 million settlement with online clothing retailer TFG Holdings, Inc. The settlement resolves claims that the company misrepresented prices on its website, automatically enrolled people into the VIP program without their consent and then made it hard for customers to cancel those memberships, in violation of state consumer fraud statutes.
- A bipartisan coalition of thirty states (including state Attorneys General and other financial regulators) and the Securities and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced a final judgment in the District Court for the Central District of California against Safeguard Metals, Inc. and its owner Jeffrey Ikahn. The judgment imposes approximately $25.6 million in restitution to investors and an equal amount of civil monetary penalties for violations of the Commodity Exchange Act, 7 U.S.C. §§ 1–26, regulations promulgated under the Act (17 C.F.R. pts. 1–190), and related state laws.
California
- California Attorney General Bonta announced a settlement with Sling TV LLC and Dish Media Sales LLC (Sling TV). The settlement resolves allegations that the company violated the California Consumer Privacy Act by failing to provide a user-friendly mechanism for consumers to prevent the sale of their personal information or adequate privacy protections for children. The settlement requires Sling TV to make changes to the platform, including eliminating barriers to opting out and providing parents with clear disclosures related to children's privacy.
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a bulletin to all California healthcare providers, service plans, and contractors advising them of their responsibilities under Senate Bill 81 (SB 81), which took effect on September 20, 2025. SB 81 amends the Confidentiality of Medical Information Act (CMIA) and the Health and Safety Code to designate the immigration status of patients as protected medical data and requires healthcare facilities to designate non-public areas where access for immigration enforcement purposes is limited.
New Jersey
- New Jersey Attorney General Platkin announced a $2.8 million settlement with MV Realty. The settlement resolves allegations that the company violated the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act (N.J.S.A. 56:8-1 to -229), the Regulations Governing General Advertising (N.J.A.C. 13:45A-9.1 to -9.8), and the Telemarketing Do Not Call Regulations (N.J.A.C. 13:45D-1.1 to -5.2) by inducing homeowners into contracts that placed liens on their homes and subjecting them to unfavorable terms in exchange for one-time cash payments.
New York
- New York Attorney General James announced a $1.1 million settlement with JBS USA Food Company and JBS USA Food Company Holdings (JBS USA). The settlement resolves claims that JBS USA violated New York laws against deceptive claims and false advertising, by claiming without substantiation that it would reach "net zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. See Executive Law 63(12); GBL § 349(a); GBL § 350. The settlement payment will fund agriculture programs that help New York farmers reduce emissions, increase resiliency, and enhance productivity.
Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Attorney General Sunday announced a $750,000 settlement with American Mint, LLC. The settlement resolves allegations that American Mint advertised collectibles and made sales that enrolled customers in subscription services without their knowledge—a practice referred to as a "negative option feature"—in violation of the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law (73 P.S. §§ 201-1 et seq.). In addition to the payment, American Mint agreed to end its subscription plans and collections efforts with nearly 200,000 customers and revise its business and advertising practices.
