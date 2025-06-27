House Passes 'Trigger Leads' Bill

The "Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act of 2025," H.R. 2808, passed the House by voice vote. The Senate has passed, S. 1467, a slightly different version...

The House has passed legislation that would ban "trigger leads," except in limited circumstances.

The "Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act of 2025,"H.R. 2808, passed the House by voice vote.The Senate has passed, S. 1467, a slightly different version of the bill by unanimous consent. The two bodies must now reconcile differences between their bills. The House-passed version calls for a Government Accountability Office study on the value of trigger leads by text message.

We have addressed the trigger leads bills earlier, including here.

Supporters of the bill hailed House passage of the measure.

"The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act would dramatically reduce the number of unwanted calls and messages that millions endure during the homebuyer process," said Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., a primary sponsor of the House bill.

Bob Broeksmit, President and CEO of the Mortgage Bankers Association, also applauded the bill's passage.

"The passage of this consequential bill, on the heels of the Senate passing its similar bill on June 12th, is another important step forward in our fight to provide relief for consumers who face a torrent of unwanted emails, texts, and phone

