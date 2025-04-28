Upcoming Event! Seyfarth Privacy Salon: Roundtable On Cross-Border Data Transfers, Privacy, And Cybersecurity

Address

Seyfarth Shaw Hong Kong Office

Suite 3701 & 3708-3710, 37F

Edinburgh Tower, The Landmark

15 Queen's Road Central

Central, Hong Kong

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 (HKT)

8.30 – 9.00 a.m. Check-in and Breakfast

9.00 – 10.00 a.m. Roundtable

10.00 – 10.30 a.m. Refreshments

Breakfast will remain available during the roundtable

Cost

There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.

About the Programme

In recent years, privacy and cybersecurity consistently hit the top of legal leaders' lists of their biggest concerns. In fact, a recent Association of Corporate Counsel Chief Legal Officers Survey found that, when rating a list of items on their importance to the business, CLOs placed cybersecurity, regulation and compliance issues, and data privacy as the top three most critical issues for the business.

With that in mind, we are pleased to invite you to this exclusive, small group roundtable to discuss the practical privacy and cybersecurity issues that in-house counsel and privacy business leaders are confronting in their daily operations. Seyfarth Partner, John Tomaszewski, co-leader of the firm's Global Privacy & Security team, will engage the group in a discussion of pressing topics, including:

What approaches can be used to enable compliant transfers of data and technology across borders? And what are the implications of this on companies' global compliance programmes?

How are China's evolving cybersecurity standards impacting in-house legal organisations, and how can in-house counsel most effectively meet them?

As workforces become increasingly mobile, both within and across borders, how do organisations protect themselves against the associated privacy and security risks?

How should leaders think about AI use fundamentally – what is the model for AI deployment? When should AI be used, and in conjunction with what other processes? What regulatory approach is best suited to supporting AI while mitigating risks of its use?

Following the roundtable, there will be an opportunity for networking and refreshments.

Speaker(s)

John Tomaszewski, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

John has significant experience working with companies regarding data protection and information security throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. He has advised businesses in almost every market vertical, including: human resource outsourcing companies, cloud service providers, social media companies, eCommerce platforms, vehicle telematics providers, EV manufacturers, and emerging-technology clients.

In addition to his experience in private practice, John was the first chief privacy officer for CheckFree (now FISERV), where he created internal and external global privacy programmes for the online bill payment pioneer. In his role as general counsel at TRUSTe, the most successful privacy Trustmark in the world, he ensured that privacy certification programmes were recognised as best-in-class on an international scale.

John has been a co-author of several information security and privacy publications and has also provided input to the drafting of various security and privacy laws around the world, including the APEC Cross-Border Privacy Rules system. He is a frequent speaker globally on the topics of cloud computing, Self Regulatory Organizations ("SROs"), cross-border privacy schemes, and secure e-commerce.

Originally Published by 3 May 2024

