Pixel Tools Spur A New Wave Of Class Action Litigation Under The Video Privacy Protection Act

ver the past few years, companies have been hit by a wave of hundreds of putative class actions—and untold numbers of threatened mass arbitrations—alleging that use of pixel tracking tools violates the Video Privacy Protection Act ("VPPA"). In the first few months of 2025, that trend continued due to (among other things) the ever-growing use of pixels and similar technology and the Second Circuit's recent decision in Salazar v. National Basketball Ass'n,1 which gives an expansive reading to the statute. In fact, as of March 1, 2025, at least twenty-eight VPPA cases have already been filed. This trend parallels the filing rates in recent years, during which around two hundred cases were filed annually.

The Sixth Circuit, however, just rejected the Second Circuit's reading in Salazar v. Paramount Global,2 a highly similar case involving the same plaintiff. The second Salazar case (which we refer to as Paramount for clarity) creates a circuit split on who is a "consumer" of "goods and services" under the statute—which is notable because a petition for certiorari has already been filed seeking review of the Second Circuit's decision.

In light of these recent and significant developments, companies with an online presence should be aware of the contours of the VPPA, trends in VPPA litigation, and various defenses and arguments available to them.

The VPPA

Congress enacted the VPPA in 1988 in response to a newspaper's disclosure of VHS tapes that then–Supreme Court nominee Judge Robert Bork rented from a local video rental store. The statute forbids disclosing certain data about consumers' video viewing habits, along with identifying information, without their consent.

Specifically, the VPPA prohibits "video tape service provider[s]" from "knowingly disclos[ing]" consumers' "personally identifiable information" ("PII") to third parties.3 Under the Act, PII is "information which identifies a person as having requested or obtained specific video materials or services."4 The statute defines a "video tape service provider" as any entity "engaged in the business . . . of rental, sale, or delivery of prerecorded video cassette tapes or similar audio visual materials."5 Significantly, the VPPA contains a private right of action and authorizes recovery of "actual damages but not less than liquidated damages in an amount of $2,500" per violation, punitive damages, attorneys' fees and costs, and other equitable relief.6

Pixel Litigation and the Salazar Decisions involving the NBA and Paramount

The recent influx of VPPA lawsuits and mass arbitrations can be attributed to the coalescence of two phenomena: (1) the ever-increasing use of pixel technology and (2) the growing number of courts, such as the Second Circuit in Salazar, giving key terms in the VPPA a broad reading. But time—and perhaps the U.S. Supreme Court—will tell whether the Sixth Circuit's April 2025 decision in Paramount represents a turning of the tide in which courts begin to rein in VPPA claims.

A. The Prevalence of Pixels

VPPA lawsuits initially focused on companies' use of Meta's Pixel tool, a piece of code embedded in a website's HTML. The code sends Meta information about what visitors do on the website, which enables the website operator to understand the effectiveness of its ad campaigns on Meta and other website user behaviors. What information it sends depends on how the website configures the Pixel. The use of Meta's Pixel tool is widespread and spans a number of industries: according to a March 2024 report, about 47 percent of websites use Meta Pixel, including 55 percent of those in the S&P 500, 58 percent in the retail industry, 42 percent in finance, and 33 percent in health care.7 Other social media companies, including X (formerly Twitter), now offer tracking pixels, too.[8]

Plaintiffs contend that VPPA liability can arise when a pixel is set up to share with a third party (1) information about a prerecorded video that a user watches on a company's website (such as the title of the video); and (2) information that could be used to identify that user. This use of pixels has drawn plaintiffs' lawyers like a moth to the flame, in large part because of the VPPA's private right of action and potential for massive statutory damages if a class is certified.

B. The Salazar Decisions

The Second Circuit's decision in Salazar has further accelerated this trend. Plaintiff Michael Salazar brought a lawsuit against an entity one wouldn't naturally think of as a "video tape service provider": the National Basketball Association.9 Salazar had signed up for the NBA's newsletter by providing the company his email address.10 He then visited the NBA's website and watched basketball videos.11 Based on these unexceptional facts, Salazar alleged that the NBA violated the VPPA.12 Why? Because the NBA's website used the Meta Pixel, he alleged, some of his personal information—his Facebook ID and information about the videos he watched—was sent to Meta without his consent.13

Salazar's complaint was initially dismissed.14 The district court held that the VPPA required him to offer plausible allegations that (1) the NBA newsletter was a "good or service" within the meaning of the VPPA and that (2) he was a "consumer" of that good or service. He also needed to allege facts demonstrating that he has standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution, which, among other things, requires that he allege suffering a "concrete" injury. The district court agreed that Salazar had standing to sue, but it dismissed the claim on the merits because it determined that Salazar was not a "consumer" within the meaning of the VPPA.

The Second Circuit reversed, holding that Salazar was a "consumer" under the statute.15 The VPPA defines "consumer" to mean "any renter, purchaser, or subscriber of goods or services from a video tape service provider."16 The NBA asserted that the online newsletter Salazar signed up for was not a "good or service" within the meaning of the Act, because it was not an audiovisual good or service—a qualifier that the NBA argued was consistent with the statute's requirement that the "goods or services" must come "from a video tape service provider."17 But the Second Circuit rejected this limitation of the statutory language, holding that any consumers—even those who receive non-audiovisual goods from the video tape service provider—are covered by the statute.18 Plaintiffs are already relying on this aspect of Salazar in bringing lawsuits involving "goods and services" provided by a whole host of industries, ranging from education to sports betting.19

The Second Circuit also rejected the NBA's challenge to Salazar's standing. The NBA pointed out that any information about Salazar was not disclosed to the public but instead directed to one private company (Meta), and accordingly the nature of the disclosure was insufficient to count as the kind of "harm 'traditionally recognized as providing a basis for lawsuits in American courts'"—the test under Supreme Court precedent for whether an alleged harm constitutes a "concrete injury" for Article III purposes.20 The court of appeals rejected this argument, holding that Salazar had standing because his "alleged injury stems from the unauthorized disclosure of his personal viewing information, which is closely related to at least one common-law analog . . . [the] public disclosure of private facts."21 In holding that disclosure to one company alone is enough, the court found it significant that Meta is a major company that uses the information for advertising, and that (according to the complaint) did not have any restrictions on its selling, disclosing, or otherwise using the data.22

Despite describing its holding as "narrow," the Second Circuit's decision in Salazar has already had a significant impact in this area.23 In the Ninth Circuit, where the court of appeals has not yet reached the issues presented in Salazar, a district court in the Southern District of California has already denied a motion to dismiss a claim by a plaintiff suing Zillow for its use of pixels, relying on Salazar's reasoning.24 In the Second Circuit, courts have quickly made rulings following Salazar's lead.25 In the Eighth and D.C. Circuits—where appeals concerning interpretation of the VPPA are pending—litigants have cited to Salazar in an effort to persuade those courts.26

On March 14, 2025, the NBA filed a petition for certiorari seeking Supreme Court review of the Second Circuit's decision.27 In its petition, the NBA argues that the Second Circuit's decision created not one but two circuit splits. First, it asserts that the Second Circuit split from the Third, Seventh, Tenth, and Eleventh in holding that a consumer suffers concrete harm when one business discloses the consumer's personal information to another, even if that information is never disclosed to the public. Second, it argues that the Second Circuit's ruling on the VPPA definition of "consumer" creates a circuit split because the Sixth, Seventh, and D.C. Circuits are considering the same issue on appeal and are "likely to reject" the Second Circuit's broad interpretation.28

The NBA's prediction was correct as to the Sixth Circuit: on April 3, 2025, that court issued a ruling in Paramount (its own case involving Salazar), opting for a narrower reading of the statute. In that case, the same plaintiff sued Paramount Global under the VPPA, asserting that a website owned by the defendant disclosed his video viewing history and Facebook ID without his consent.29 As in his case against the NBA, Salazar asserted that he was a "consumer" because he became a "subscriber" to the website when he signed up for its online newsletter.30 A federal court in Tennessee disagreed, holding that the definition of "subscriber" is "cabined by the definition of 'video tape service provider.'"31] Thus, the district court concluded, "to qualify as a 'consumer,' a 'plaintiff must be a subscriber of goods and services in the nature of audio-video content."32 Salazar's allegations failed, the court explained, because Salazar did not plausibly allege that a newsletter subscription "was a condition to accessing the site's videos, or that it enhanced or in any way affected [his] viewing experience."33

The Sixth Circuit affirmed, holding that "the most natural reading" of the statute limits the definition of "consumer" to apply only to someone who "subscribes to 'goods or services' in the nature of 'video cassette tapes or similar audio visual materials.'"34 The court's holding pointed to a line of Supreme Court decisions emphasizing that particular words in a statute must be interpreted in the context of the statute as a whole.35

It remains to be seen whether the Sixth Circuit's decision in Paramount will stanch the flow of VPPA complaints, at least outside the Second Circuit. In the immediate term, Paramount—which acknowledges creating a circuit split on the question of how to define the term "consumer" under the statute—increases the likelihood that the Supreme Court will grant the NBA's petition and take up the issue itself.

Defenses and Arguments

In light of these developments and the continued flood of VPPA lawsuits, companies should be aware of potential arguments and defenses. We discuss some of these defenses and arguments below.

A. Procedural Defenses

i. Moving to Compel Arbitration

As a threshold matter, in many instances, defendants will have strong grounds to compel arbitration if their customer terms of service include an arbitration provision. That is because the VPPA's definition of "consumer" is limited to a "renter, purchaser, or subscriber of" a defendant's services,36 and many companies require website visitors to assent to an arbitration provision prior to subscribing or making a purchase.

But companies that have strong arbitration arguments to avoid class action lawsuits in court may nonetheless be targeted by mass arbitrations. Several plaintiffs' firms specialize in threatening mass arbitrations independent of or as follow-ons to privacy class actions, and VPPA cases are no exception to this trend. Indeed, there are several websites actively recruiting claimants to assert VPPA claims in mass arbitrations. Accordingly, potential VPPA defendants should also take steps to ensure that their arbitration agreements contain provisions to ameliorate the possibility of mass arbitration.37 One point to consider; the 2024 AAA rules regarding mass arbitrations alleviate some of the burdens on defendant companies by introducing a "process arbitrator" to manage administrative issues in some circumstances and implementing a fee structure for better predictability and reduced initial burdens on all parties.38

ii. Challenging Class Certification

Even if a VPPA claim is not dismissed at the pleading stage, defendants should have arguments to raise in opposing class certification. For example, defendants can oppose certification of classes under Rule 23(b)(3)'s predominance prong. Because website users configure their browsers differently—some don't accept cookies, others install software designed to block data sharing, and others still aren't logged into their Facebook account on the same browser from which they access a defendant's website—the data disclosed to Meta will not be uniform across visitors. As a result, defendants could argue that the individualized inquiry that would be required to determine whether a class member's PII was actually disclosed would overwhelm any common issues. In addition, to the extent class litigation waivers are permissible in a particular jurisdiction, defendants should raise that issue. The Salazar court mentioned the NBA's class-litigation waiver argument in a footnote but did not reach it on its merits.39

B. Statutory Arguments

i. Safe Harbor for Consent

The VPPA contains a safe harbor that permits companies to disclose consumers' PII as long as they first obtain consent in the manner prescribed by the statute.40 The VPPA also authorizes disclosure of PII to third parties if it "is incident to" the company's "ordinary course of business"—a term defined to "mean[] only debt collection activities, order fulfillment, request processing, and the transfer of ownership."41

Some VPPA defendants may have a viable consent-based defense, depending on their privacy and cookie policies or other terms of service. To be effective under the VPPA, "informed, written consent" must meet certain statutory requirements: It must (1) be "in a form distinct and separate from any form setting forth other legal or financial obligations of the consumer," (2) be given at the time disclosure is sought or given in advance for a set period of time not to exceed two years, and (3) provide the consumer with the ability to opt out from disclosures "in a clear and conspicuous manner."42 Courts have suggested that, because of these requirements, the disclosure cannot be part of a website's general privacy policy or terms of service and must instead consist of its own page or pop-up notice.43 The Salazar court reserved the question of whether Salazar had consented to disclosure of his PII by assenting to the NBA's privacy policy, which stated that it collects certain "Personal Information" from site visitors.44 But defendants are more likely to be able to invoke consent if the presentation and wording of the consent language is clear to the reasonable user.45

ii. Interpretive Arguments

Personally Identifiable Information

Generally speaking, plaintiffs in Pixel-related VPPA actions allege that the information that a website sends to Meta (or other Pixel provider) typically includes some combination of (1) the user's unique Facebook ID, (2) the name of the video the user watched, (3) the times when the user started and stopped viewing the video, and (4) the video's URL. Plaintiffs then argue that this information constitutes PII under VPPA, because it is "information which identifies a person as having requested or obtained specific video materials."46

Circuit courts (including the Second Circuit) have not addressed whether the above information would constitute PII.47 Instead, what exists is a patchwork of cases attempting to interpret what could constitute PII on a case-by-case basis. The First Circuit, for example, decided that a plaintiff's GPS coordinates at the time he viewed a video was PII, because another "unrelated third party" was able to "[u]s[e] this information . . . to identify [the plaintiff] and link the videos he had viewed to his individualized profile maintained by [the third party]."48 By contrast, the Ninth Circuit determined that a plaintiff's Roku device serial number and the names of the videos he watched were not PII, because "that information cannot identify an individual unless it is combined with other data in [a third party's] possession."49 The Third Circuit recognized the complexity of discerning what PII means, noting that its interpretation "has not resulted in a single-sentence holding capable of mechanistically deciding future cases." As it stated, "We have not endeavored to craft such a rule, nor do we think, given the rapid pace of technological change in our digital era, such a rule would even be advisable."50

In light of the complexities inherent in the term "personally identifiable information," companies should consider whether the data collected by the pixel on their website is PII. To the extent defendants operate a version of Meta Pixel that only sends some, but not all, of the information listed above, they should consider contesting whether it is PII, as some courts have dismissed VPPA claims on this ground.51

Subscriber

As mentioned above, the VPPA applies only if the plaintiff is a "renter, purchaser, or subscriber."52 The Salazar court and the First Circuit have interpreted the term "subscriber" broadly to encompass those who have provided any personal information to a company in exchange for a good or service.53

Other circuits have been skeptical of adopting this broad definition. The Eleventh Circuit, for example, has twice declined to confer "subscriber" status to a plaintiff under the VPPA.54 That court has held that merely downloading a free application is insufficient to confer "subscriber" status and held that a subscription "involves some type of commitment, relationship, or association (financial or otherwise) between a person and an entity."55

Goods and Services and "Video Tape Service Provider"

Most courts have interpreted the term "similar audio visual materials" fairly broadly to include essentially all prerecorded video content on a website, even if such content does not bear a close resemblance to the feature-length films that inspired Congress to pass the VPPA. However, several courts have concluded that live-streamed video content is not covered by the statute, because it is not "prerecorded," and a couple of defendants have achieved dismissal of VPPA claims on that basis.56 Similarly, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently confirmed that a video-editing application is not a "video tape service provider" under the statute because it provides users the ability to edit their own videos—even if that service provides filters, templates, visual effects, or other tools.57 Relatedly, the Ninth Circuit recently held that movie theaters are not "video tape service providers" within the meaning of the statute because the "provision of shared access to film screenings" is not encompassed by the statute's definition limiting video tape service providers to those engaged in the "rental, sale, or delivery" of prerecorded videos.58

C. Constitutional Defenses

i. Standing

First, VPPA claims may be vulnerable on standing grounds. Because such claims are generally based purely on a statutory violation, there are good arguments that they fail the "concrete injury" standard set forth in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. That said, standing challenges in Pixel VPPA cases have failed to gain much traction, as several courts have concluded that, at their core, VPPA claims are premised on the disclosure of private information, a type of harm that these courts deem sufficient to confer standing.59 The Ninth Circuit has joined the Eleventh and Third Circuits in holding, prior to TransUnion, that alleged violations of the VPPA are sufficient in themselves to satisfy the concrete-injury requirement.60 But an appeal currently pending in the Ninth Circuit is worth watching to get that court's latest word on how to approach standing in privacy cases in light of TransUnion.61

ii. First Amendment

Next, defendants could mount a viable First Amendment challenge to the VPPA on grounds that the statute impermissibly restricts and chills protected noncommercial speech. Patreon asserted such a challenge to the VPPA.62 Though the court ultimately found that the merits of the challenge were too fact-intensive to be decided at the pleading stage, it appeared receptive to some of Patreon's arguments (including that the VPPA's regulations are content-based) and urged Patreon to reassert its challenge on a more developed record. (Patreon ultimately settled its case.63) Other district courts have reached similar conclusions on the First Amendment question.64

iii. Due Process

Finally, because the VPPA authorizes $2,500 in statutory damages per violation, a defendant could contend that an aggregated award would be excessive and thus violate due process. Though this argument might not be viable until the class certification stage, it has recently proven successful in similar statutory contexts. In one case, the Ninth Circuit vacated a statutory damages award of over $900 million in a Telephone Consumer Protection Act ("TCPA") case on grounds that the district court failed to properly consider the due process implications of such an award.65 The Eighth Circuit similarly affirmed a district court's decision to reduce a $1.6 billion TCPA verdict to $32 million, because the original award was "so severe and oppressive as to be wholly disproportioned to the offense and obviously unreasonable."66 And, while the Seventh Circuit ultimately affirmed a $280 million verdict in a TCPA case, it noted that the district court had charged the defendant only about $4 per violation and that imposing the statutory maximum of $10,000 per violation "would be impossible to justify."67

Conclusion

The trends make clear that companies that offer videos on their websites will continue to face VPPA lawsuits, and courts will need to grapple with the text of a statute written when the corner video rental store was ubiquitous. Few of these cases have proceeded far—and no federal VPPA class action has gone to trial yet. What we can confidently predict is that VPPA litigation will continue to evolve as a greater body of case law emerges over the next several years, and businesses should remain attuned to developments in the law.

Footnotes

1. 118 F.4th 533 (2d Cir. 2024). ↑

2. No. 23-5748, 2025 WL 1000139 (6th Cir. Apr. 3, 2025). ↑

3. 18 U.S.C. § 2710(b)(1). ↑

4. Id. § 2710(a)(3). ↑

5. Id. § 2710(a)(4). ↑

6. Id. § 2710(c)(1)–(2). ↑

7. Online Data Privacy Report: Website Privacy and Compliance Challenges, Lokker 3 (Mar. 2024). ↑

8. Ian Cohen, Are Web-Tracking Tools Putting Your Company at Risk?, Forbes (Oct. 19, 2022, 7:15 AM) (listing various pixels). ↑

9. Salazar v. Nat'l Basketball Ass'n, 118 F.4th 533, 536 (2d Cir. 2024). ↑

10. Id . at 538. ↑

11. Id . ↑</</small>p>

12. Id . at 539. ↑

13. Id . at 537–38. ↑

14.Salazar v. Nat'l Basketball Ass'n., 685 F. Supp. 3d 232, 244–45 (S.D.N.Y. 2023). ↑

15. Salazar , 118 F.4th at 537, 553. ↑

16. 18 U.S.C. § 2710(a)(1). ↑

17. Salazar , 118 F.4th at 536, 539. ↑

18. Id . at 548. ↑

19. See , e.g., Kelcey Caulder, Legal Ed. Cos. Shared Customers' Data, Suit Claims, Law360 (Dec. 11, 2024, 6:38 PM); Elaine Briseño, DraftKings Sued in NY for Secret Use of Meta Tracking Pixel, Law360 (Dec. 16, 2024, 5:43 PM). ↑

20. Id . at 542 (quoting Bohnak v. Marsh & McLennan Cos., 79 F.4th 276, 286 (2d. Cir. 2023) (quoting TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez, 594 U.S. 413, 425 (2021))). ↑<</small>/p>

21. Id . at 540. ↑

22. Id. at 543–544. ↑

23. Id. at 553. ↑

24. Mata v. Zillow Grp., Inc., No. 24-CV-01095-DMS-VET, 2024 WL 5161955, at *4 (S.D. Cal. Dec. 18, 2024). ↑

25. See, e.g. , Golden v. NBCUniversal Media, LLC, No. 22 CIV. 9858 (PAE), 2024 WL 4904676, at *1 (S.D.N.Y. Nov. 27, 2024). ↑

26. See , e.g., Reply Brief of Plaintiff-Appellant at *1, Pileggi v. Wash. Newspaper Publ'g Co., No. 24-7022, 2025 WL 252705 (D.C. Cir. Jan. 20, 2025); Brief of Plaintiff-Appellant at *21, 25, Christopherson v. Cinema Ent. Corp., No. 24-3042, 2024 WL 5159565 (8th Cir. Dec. 6, 2024). ↑

27. Petition for Writ of Certiorari, Nat'l Basketball Ass'n v. Salazar, No. 24-994 (U.S. Mar. 14, 2025). ↑

28. Id. at 30. ↑

29. Salazar v. Paramount Glob., No. 23-5748, 2025 WL 1000139, at *1 (6th Cir. Apr. 3, 2025). ↑

30. Id. at *2. ↑

31. Id. (quoting Salazar v. Paramount Glob., 683 F. Supp. 3d 727, 743 (M.D. Tenn. 2023)). ↑

32. Id. (quoting Salazar v. Paramount Glob., 683 F. Supp. 3d at 743 n.23). ↑

33. Salazar v. Paramount Glob., 683 F. Supp. 3d at 743 (citing Carter v. Scripps Networks, LLC, 670 F. Supp. 3d 90, 98–99 (S.D.N.Y. 2023)). ↑

34. Paramount , 2025 WL 1000139, at *5. ↑

35. Id. ↑

36. 18 U.S.C. § 2710(a)(1). ↑

37. See Andrew J. Pincus, Archis A. Parasharami, Kevin Ranlett, and Carmen Longoria-Green, Mass Arbitration Shakedown: Coercing Unjust Settlements, U.S. Chamber of Com. Inst. for Legal Reform (Feb. 28, 2023). ↑

38. See Andrew J. Pincus, Archis A. Parasharami, Andrew J. Demko, Megan S. Webster, Tony Weibell, Kevin S. Ranlett, and Daniel E. Jones, American Arbitration Association Adopts New Mass Arbitration Rules and Fee Schedules, Mayer Brown (Feb. 5, 2024). ↑

39. Salazar v. Nat'l Basketball Ass'n, 118 F.4th 533, 539 (2d Cir. 2024). ↑

40. 18 U.S.C. § 2710(b)(2)(B). ↑

41. Id. §§ 2710(a)(2), (b)(2)(E). ↑<</small>/p>

42. 18 U.S.C. § 2710(b)(2)(B). ↑

43. See Cappello v. Walmart Inc., No. 18-cv-06678-RS, 2019 WL 11687705, at *2 (N.D. Cal. Apr. 5, 2019). ↑

44. Salazar , 118 F.4th at 538–39. ↑

45. See , e.g., Calhoun v. Google, LLC, 113 F.4th 1141, 1151 (9th Cir. 2024) ("[A] determination of what a 'reasonable' user would have understood must take into account the level of sophistication attributable to the general public, which uses Google's services."). ↑

46. 18 U.S.C. § 2710(a)(3). ↑

47. Some district courts have generally concluded that, because disclosure of the Pixel allegedly shares both the user's unique Facebook ID—which can be used to ascertain the user's Facebook profile—and the name of the video watched, an ordinary person could use that information to glean a specific individual's video-watching behavior. See, e.g., Stark v. Patreon, Inc., 635 F. Supp. 3d 841, 853 (N.D. Cal. 2022); Feldman v. Star Trib. Media Co., 659 F. Supp. 3d 1006, 1014–15, (D. Minn. 2023); Czarnionka v. Epoch Times Ass'n, Inc., No. 22 Civ 6348 (AKH), 2022 WL 17069810, at *4 (S.D.N.Y. Nov. 17, 2022). ↑

48. Yershov v. Gannett Satellite Info. Network, Inc., 820 F.3d 482, 484–85 (1st Cir. 2016). ↑

49. Eichenberger v. ESPN, Inc., 876 F.3d 979, 986 (9th Cir. 2017). ↑

50. In re Nickelodeon Consumer Priv. Litig., 827 F.3d 262, 290 (3d Cir. 2016). ↑

51. See , e.g., Martin v. Meredith Corp., 657 F. Supp. 3d 277 (S.D.N.Y. 2023), appeal withdrawn, No. 23-412, 2023 WL 4013900 (2d Cir. May 24, 2023) (dismissing VPPA claims when the defendant ran a version of the Meta Pixel that sent only the user's Facebook ID and the name of the webpage accessed); see also, e.g., Ghanaat v. Numerade Labs, Inc., 689 F. Supp. 3d 714, 721 (N.D. Cal. 2023). ↑

52. 18 U.S.C. § 2710(a)(1). ↑

53. Yershov , 820 F.3d at 487; see also, e.g., Harris v. Pub. Broad. Serv., 662 F. Supp. 3d 1327, 1334–35 (N.D. Ga. 2023); Lebakken v. WebMD, LLC, 640 F. Supp. 3d 1335, 1339–40 (N.D. Ga. 2022) (concluding that plaintiffs are plausibly covered as "subscriber[s]" as long as they register for an account and provide personal information in the process). ↑

54. Perry v. Cable News Network, Inc., 854 F.3d 1336, 1342 (11th Cir. 2017). ↑

55. Ellis v. Cartoon Network, Inc., 803 F.3d 1251, 1254, 1256 (11th Cir. 2015); see also Perry, 854 F.3d at 1342–43. ↑

56. See, e.g. , Stark v. Patreon, Inc., 635 F. Supp. 3d 841, 853–54 (N.D. Cal. 2022); Louth v. NFL Enters. LLC, 2022 WL 4130866, at *4 (D.R.I. Sept. 12, 2022). ↑

57. See Rodriguez v. ByteDance, Inc., No. 23-cv-4953, slip op. at 15–16 (N.D. Ill. Mar. 3, 2025). ↑

58. Osheske v. Silver Cinemas Acquisition Co., No. 23-3882, slip op. at 7 (9th Cir. Mar. 27, 2025). ↑

59. See , e.g., Martin v. Meredith Corp., 657 F. Supp. 3d 277 (S.D.N.Y. 2023); Feldman v. Star Trib. Media Co., 659 F. Supp. 3d 1006, 1015 (D. Minn. 2023). ↑

60. Eichenberger v. ESPN, Inc., 876 F.3d 979, 984 (9th Cir. 2017) (citing Perry, 854 F.3d at 1341; In re Nickelodeon Consumer Priv. Litig., 827 F.3d 262, 274 (3d. Cir. 2016)). ↑

61. See Greg Lamm, 9th Cir. Skeptical of Undoing Microsoft Win in Wiretap Case, Law360 (Jan. 16, 2025, 7:20 PM). ↑

62. See , e.g., Stark v. Patreon, Inc., 656 F. Supp. 3d 1018, 1027–28 (N.D. Cal. 2023). ↑

63. Plaintiffs' Notice of Motion and Motion for Preliminary Approval of Class Action Settlement at 5, Aug. 2, 2024, Stark v. Patreon, Inc., 656 F. Supp. 3d 1018 (N.D. Cal. 2023) (No. 22-cv-03131-JCS), ECF No. 176. ↑

64. See , e.g., Saunders v. Hearst Television, Inc., 711 F. Supp. 3d 24, 32–33 (D. Mass. 2024); Christopherson v. Cinema Ent. Corp., No. 23-cv-3614, 2024 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 47847, at *13 (D. Minn. Mar. 6, 2024). ↑

65. However, the panel also noted that reducing statutory damages awards should not be done lightly and "must be reserved for circumstances" in which the award is "gravely disproportionate to and unreasonably related to the legal violation committed." Wakefield v. ViSalus, Inc., 51 F.4th 1109, 1124 (9th Cir. 2022), cert. denied, 143 S. Ct. 1756 (2023); see also Montera v. Premier Nutrition Corp., 111 F.4th 1018, 1043 (9th Cir. 2024) (Ninth Circuit remands district court decision to determine whether the statutory damages award violates due process under Wakefield.). ↑

66. Golan v. FreeEats.com, Inc., 930 F.3d 950, 963 (8th Cir. 2019) (quoting St. Louis, I.M. & S. Ry. Co. v. Williams, 251 U.S. 63, 67 (1919)). ↑

67.United States v. DISH Network L.L.C., 954 F.3d 970, 980 (7th Cir. 2020). ↑

