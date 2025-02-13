Mini-Series On CIPA – Part 3: Can I Eavesdrop On My Own Conversation?

The California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) penalizes those "who willfully and without the consent of all parties to the communication . . . read, or attempt to read, or to learn the contents or meaning of any message, report, or communication." Cal. Penal Code § 631 (cleaned up).

This rule seems sensible when applied to someone surreptitiously eavesdropping on a phone conversation. The law was passed in the 1960s to protect phone conversations from wiretaps, and if I am secretly listening in on your phone call, then my conduct may fall under the law.

But what happens if there is no third-party eavesdropper? Can I violate the law even when nobody is secretly listening in? Or, in other words, under CIPA, can I eavesdrop on my own conversation?

For many courts in California, the answer is no. These courts have explained that CIPA has a "one-party exception," which provides that CIPA only applies where a third party to the conversation is actually eavesdropping on the conversation. But this exception has its limits. For example, the exception may not apply to third-parties that have promised in writing to use data it collects for specific, disclosed purposes. And while courts have traditionally drawn a distinction between actually listening into another's conversation and merely recording another's conversation, this distinction is harder to justify with some new technological tools.

