Sheppard Mullin's 2024 Eye On Privacy Year In Review

January brings us new year's resolutions, and an opportunity to look back at the prior year. As we have done in years past ( 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018), we have created a comprehensive resource of all our www.eyeonprivacy.com posts from 2024. Articles address new US state laws, artificial intelligence, data transfers, and more. As you move forward with your privacy program and risk management for 2025, we hope that this compilation of developments from 2024 is helpful. We hope that this is again a useful tool to help prepare for privacy and cybersecurity program plans for the year.
