28 November 2024

State Privacy Law Requirements- Instructing Vendors And Partners To Fulfill Privacy Rights Requests (Podcast)

KD
United States Privacy
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State Privacy Law Requirements- Instructing Vendors And Partners To Fulfill Privacy Rights Requests

Under many circumstances, state privacy laws require businesses to pass a consumer's valid deletion request to any entity that processes the data on behalf of the business or otherwise is a recipient of the data. These so-called "flow-down" obligations can be challenging to unpack. Here's a look at the flow-down obligations that may be applicable, depending on the circumstances.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...rights-requests

Donnelly L. McDowell
Alysa Hutnik
Laura Riposo VanDruff
Alexander Schneider
Meaghan M. Donahue
