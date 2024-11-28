State Privacy Law Requirements- Instructing Vendors And Partners To Fulfill Privacy Rights Requests (Podcast)

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State Privacy Law Requirements- Instructing Vendors And Partners To Fulfill Privacy Rights Requests

Under many circumstances, state privacy laws require businesses to pass a consumer's valid deletion request to any entity that processes the data on behalf of the business or otherwise is a recipient of the data. These so-called "flow-down" obligations can be challenging to unpack. Here's a look at the flow-down obligations that may be applicable, depending on the circumstances.

