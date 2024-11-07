Listen To Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show Podcast – "Litigation Trends In Privacy Laws"

Episode 5 of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show, Season 2,is now available. Listen to "Litigation Trends in Privacy Laws" here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

Data breaches, cookie banners, chatbots, pixel tracking, and biometrics are just some of the trends in privacy law that are keeping litigators busy. Many technologies that are necessary to operate a website have become hot areas of litigation. But there are more trends, and more questions.

In this episode, Venable partner Jean-Paul Cart discusses the states that are considering new consumer protection legislation, other technologies that are being targeted by plaintiffs, and what your business can be doing to be prepared.

