ARTICLE
5 November 2024

Texas AG Sues Tik Tok In First Lawsuit Brought Under SCOPE Act (Podcast)

KD
United States Texas Privacy
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Texas AG Sues Tik Tok In First Lawsuit Brought Under SCOPE Act

Earlier this week, we described Texas's new youth privacy law, the Securing Children Online Through Parental Empowerment (SCOPE) Act, and previewed that the Texas Attorney General is likely to use it to target social media platforms. And we were correct: yesterday, Texas sued TikTok under the SCOPE Act for allegedly "exploiting Texas children and failing to prioritize minors' online safety and privacy." The lawsuit is the first alleging violations of the SCOPE Act.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...under-scope-act

