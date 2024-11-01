Web Trackers Pose New Regulatory, Legal Headaches For Companies

WilmerHale lawyers Kirk Nahra, Ali Jessaniand Amy Oliveroauthored an article for Bloomberg Law discussing how the increasing use of web trackers like cookies and pixels is leading to new regulatory and legal challenges for companies, including a rise in privacy lawsuits.

Excerpt: "Regulated industries—such as those that fall under the purview of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act—also must evaluate how the deployment of these web tools may implicate the specific rules they need to follow. On top of that, state attorneys general are taking an interest in this topic, self-regulatory guidelines still apply, and industry leaders can drastically change how the technology itself operates."

