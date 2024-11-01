ARTICLE
1 November 2024

Web Trackers Pose New Regulatory, Legal Headaches For Companies

W
WilmerHale

Contributor

WilmerHale logo
WilmerHale provides legal representation across a comprehensive range of practice areas critical to the success of its clients. With a staunch commitment to public service, the firm is a leader in pro bono representation. WilmerHale is 1,000 lawyers strong with 12 offices in the United States, Europe and Asia.
Explore Firm Details
Regulated industries—such as those that fall under the purview of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act—also must evaluate how the deployment of these web tools may implicate the specific rules they need to follow.
United States Privacy
Photo of Kirk J. Nahra
Photo of Ali A. Jessani
Photo of Amy Olivero
Authors

WilmerHale lawyers Kirk Nahra, Ali Jessaniand Amy Oliveroauthored an article for Bloomberg Law discussing how the increasing use of web trackers like cookies and pixels is leading to new regulatory and legal challenges for companies, including a rise in privacy lawsuits.

Excerpt: "Regulated industries—such as those that fall under the purview of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act—also must evaluate how the deployment of these web tools may implicate the specific rules they need to follow. On top of that, state attorneys general are taking an interest in this topic, self-regulatory guidelines still apply, and industry leaders can drastically change how the technology itself operates."

Read the full article.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kirk J. Nahra
Kirk J. Nahra
Photo of Ali A. Jessani
Ali A. Jessani
Photo of Amy Olivero
Amy Olivero
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More