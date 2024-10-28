ARTICLE
28 October 2024

2024 DSIR Deeper Dive: FTC In 2024 Continues Aggressive Privacy Path – But Don't Forget About That Rulemaking (Podcast)

BakerHostetler is widely regarded as having one of the country's top 10 tax practices, a nationally recognized litigation practice, an award-winning data privacy practice and an industry-leading business practice.
We're back with a deeper dive into the 2024 Data Security Incident Response Report, which features insights and metrics from 1,150+ incidents in 2023.
This episode dives deeper into the recent FTC privacy developments and what to look for in the future.

This episode dives deeper into the recent FTC privacy developments and what to look for in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

