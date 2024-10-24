The European Commission Reports On The First Year Of The EU-US Data Privacy Framework

In July 2023, the European Commission adopted an adequacy decision for the EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF), as we previously reported. This permitted the free flow of personal data from the EU to DPF participating companies in the U.S.

There are a number of items that U.S. companies must perform to become DPF certified as outlined in our article here. On October 9, 2024, the European Commission issued a review of the adequacy decision of the EU-US DPF to the European Parliament and Council of Europe after its first year in force. Amongst other things, the European Commission noted that:

More than 2,800 U.S. companies are DPF certified, in contrast to 2,400 companies under the previous EU-US Privacy Shield regime;

The Department of Commerce has rejected 33 organizations from seeking to join the DPF;

70% of the DPF participants are SMEs and a large number of DPF companies (47%) are in the information, communications and technology sectors;

60% of DPF participants are certified exclusively for non-HR data, 2.5% of DPF participants are certified exclusively for HR data and 37.5% of DPF participants are certified for both HR and non-HR data;

Of the 87 complaints that were made to the BBB National Programs from EU data subjects, only two were eligible for redress; and

To date, no EU member state's Data Protection Authority has received an EU data subject's complaint for redress.

"Based on the information gathered during this first review, the Commission concludes that the U.S. authorities have put in place the necessary structures and procedures to ensure that the Data Privacy Framework functions effectively. In this context, the Commission very much values the very good cooperation with the U.S. authorities to conduct the review."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.