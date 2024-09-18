ARTICLE
18 September 2024

Amendment To CCPA Would Require Consumer OptOut Elections To Be Preserved Following M&A Transactions

JL
Jackson Lewis P.C.

Contributor

Jackson Lewis P.C. logo
Focused on employment and labor law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 1,000+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients’ goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.
Explore Firm Details
Data privacy and security risk and compliance issues relating to exchanges of personal information during merger, acquisition, and similar transactions can sometimes be overlooked. In 2023, we summarized...
United States California Privacy
Photo of Joseph Lazzarotti
Authors

Data privacy and security risk and compliance issues relating to exchanges of personal information during merger, acquisition, and similar transactions can sometimes be overlooked. In 2023, we summarized an enforcement action resulting in a $400,000 settlement following a data breach that affected personal information obtained during a transaction.

California aims to bolster its California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) to more clearly address certain obligations under the CCPA during transactions. Awaiting Governor Newsom's signature is Assembly Bill (AB) 1824 which seeks to protect elections made by consumers to opt-out of the sale or sharing of their personal information following a transaction. More specifically, when a business receives personal information from another business as an asset that is part of a merger, acquisition, bankruptcy, or other transaction, and the transferee business assumes control of all of, or part of, the transferor, the transferee business must comply with a consumer's opt-out elections made to the transferor business.

With this change, suppose a consumer properly opts-out of Company A's sale of personal information, and Company A is later acquired by and controlled by Company B. In this case, under AB 1824, Company B would be obligated to abide by the consumer's opt-out election provided to Company A. Among the many issues that come with the transfer of confidential and personal information during a transaction, due diligence should consider a process to capture and communicate the optout elections of consumers of the transferor business.

If signed, the amendments made by AB 1824 would take effect January 1, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Joseph Lazzarotti
Joseph Lazzarotti
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More