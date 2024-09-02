In this episode of PrivacyCafé, Richard Sheinis and Jade Davis discuss France's new data privacy law permitting AI video surveillance for the Paris Olympics and its implications. During their conversation, they explore broader concerns surrounding turning France into a surveillance state and the potential future application of similar technologies at other large-scale events.

