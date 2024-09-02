ARTICLE
2 September 2024

PrivacyCafé: Big Brother At The Olympics – France's New AI Surveillance Law (Podcast)

In this episode of PrivacyCafé, Richard Sheinis and Jade Davis discuss France's new data privacy law permitting AI video surveillance for the Paris Olympics and its implications. During their conversation, they explore broader concerns surrounding turning France into a surveillance state and the potential future application of similar technologies at other large-scale events.

The full episode can be found on the Business RadioX® network and all the major podcast apps.

About PrivacyCafé

PrivacyCafé explores the complex and ever-changing landscape of data privacy, cybersecurity, and related technology. In each episode, PrivacyCafé will unravel the intricacies of privacy laws, offer insights on cybersecurity issues and concerns, discuss fast-moving artificial intelligence technologies and their implications, and interview top experts.

While this podcast is intended for data privacy and cybersecurity experts, it is also essential listening for business owners, executives, and anyone interested in the latest insights on these topics.

