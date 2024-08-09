What Updates To The Health Breach Notification Rule Mean For Your Business (Podcast)

self

Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify

On July 29, 2024, the FTC's revised Health Breach Notification Rule (HBNR) takes effect. The Rule requires vendors of personal health records (PHRs) and related entities not covered by HIPAA to notify individuals, the FTC, and in some cases, the media in the event of a breach of unsecured personal health data. Businesses operating a wide array of services, including health, diet, and fitness apps should take care to review the revised HBNR and assess its applicability to their practices.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...r-your-business

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.