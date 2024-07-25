ARTICLE
25 July 2024

5 More States Pass Consumer Privacy Laws In Q2

OG
Outside GC

Contributor

Outside GC logo
OGC is a unique law firm that offers the relationship and experience of a traditional law firm with the cost savings and speed of an ALSP. By combining top-notch legal talent and significant business acumen, we deliver the value and efficiency of an in-house lawyer, without adding to our client’s headcount or sacrificing quality.
Explore
Between April 1st and July 1st, 5 additional states passed comprehensive data privacy laws.
United States Privacy
Photo of Lori S. Ross
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Between April 1st and July 1st, 5 additional states passed comprehensive data privacy laws: Kentucky, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Maryland and Minnesota, bringing the total number of such laws to 18. And with 13 additional states1 actively considering legislation, we could likely see more than half of the states regulating data privacy by the close of 2024.

Meanwhile, at the federal level, legislators continue to grapple with efforts to pass a uniform privacy law, currently known as The American Privacy Rights Act of 2024. Although this legislation is still a long way from completion, its passage is expected to dramatically impact compliance efforts by creating uniformity across various data privacy obligations.

Until such time, it is recommended that compliance efforts remain focused on meeting the most stringent of applicable state requirements, rather than trying to satisfy varying requirements, processes and procedures for each state in which a company does business. An overview of the key provisions of each state privacy law currently in effect can be found here.

Footnote

1 Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lori S. Ross
Lori S. Ross
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More