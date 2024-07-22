ARTICLE
22 July 2024

Colorado Department Of Law Approves Global Privacy Control As The Only (Current) Universal Opt-Out Mechanism

After narrowing down a list of potential universal opt-out mechanisms (UOOMs) in December 2023, the Colorado Department of Law has joined California in approving the Global Privacy Control...
United States Privacy
After narrowing down a list of potential universal opt-out mechanisms (UOOMs) in December 2023, the Colorado Department of Law has joined California in approving the Global Privacy Control as a browser signal for consumers to easily opt-out of the sale of their personal information or its use for targeted advertising.

While there is still a possibility that either state could approve another UOOM mechanism in the future, this should be a bit of a relief to businesses with websites that may be subject to both the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and the Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) – now they will only have to implement one UOOM instead of possibly different ones.

The below list of UOOMs includes those The Department considers valid under the CPA and its regulations. The UOOMs on this list are recognized in so far as the UOOM or any authorized implementations meet the requirements of C.R.S. § 6-1-1313 and 4 CCR 904-3, Part 5. Organizations subject to the CPA can use the technical specification for each UOOM to ensure they are able to accept Consumer requests.

Universal Opt-Out Mechanism Technical Specification Additional Information
Global Privacy Control (GPC) Privacy CG Website: Global Privacy Control

