The Rule of Law implies that "the law is the law" no matter who you are. These two examples from Myrtle Beach exemplify that concept:

'MasterChef' winner arrested after accidentally firing gun in Myrtle Beach area

A recent winner of a popular cooking competition found himself behind bars. Records show 28-year-old Michael Leonard was jailed and given a ticket for a weapon violation early Tuesday.Leonard won the most recent season of "MasterChef", notably co-hosted by Michelin-star chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay.

A police report obtained by WMBF News states the arrest was linked to an incident at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Jones Gap Way, where a gun was reportedly fired.A person identified in the report as the victim told police that they woke up to the sound of a loud pop and found their living room filling up with smoke. That's when the victim noticed a bullet hole in the floor and the ceiling.No one in the victim's apartment was hit by the bullet, according to police.

Another person who was with Leonard at the time told police that he was cleaning and tinkering with a firearm when it suddenly went off.

Officers then went to Leonard's apartment and reportedly found a Black Soviet Arms SA-47 rifle. Both the gun and the ammunition were then seized.

While detained, Leonard reportedly told police that he was interested in taking things apart and putting them back together, so that's what he was doing with the rifle while also cleaning it. He also said that as he put the magazine back into the gun, it suddenly fired into his ceiling.The report states Leonard also said he had "several alcoholic beverages" during the day, with the last one being an hour before the incident.

Police later separated the gun found in Leonard's apartment and submitted it as evidence. Records show Leonard was released on a $1,000 bond just after noon on Tuesday.

And then we have:

'Home Improvement' star accused of choking mother of his children in Myrtle Beach

An arrest warrant is detailing the accusations that led to the arrest of a 1990s sitcom star in Myrtle Beach. The Myrtle Beach Police Department was called just before 7 p.m. on New Year's Day to Monarch Drive for a disturbance.

A woman told police that Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad Taylor in the hit TV show Home Improvement and a later role in The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, punched her multiple times in the face, according to the warrant. Bryan also choked the woman with his arm around her neck, the warrant states.

"The victim stated that she feared [for] her life at that moment, and her only thoughts were that she could not breathe," a portion of the warrant reads. An incident report shows Bryan left the house at some point. According to the report, he told officers that the two were arguing over the victim's drinking and that he tried to take the bottle away from her and that's when she "flailed back and forth."

Warrants show that police believe the woman's injuries were consistent with her story. The woman also claimed that during the alleged assault, Bryan said he was going to kill her. Both the woman and Bryan told investigators they live together and share children.

MBPD charged Bryan with second-degree domestic violence. Public court records show the former TV star was released from jail on Friday after posting a $10,000 bond.

Bryan was arrested twice in 2024 for DUI. The first happened in February in La Quinta, California, while the second was in October in Custer County, Oklahoma. Police arrested the the former child star in 2023 on assault, robbery and harassment charges connected to a domestic incident. Bryan was also arrested in 2020 on domestic violence charges after he strangled a woman who would later become his fiancée. A judge sentenced him to 36 months of "bench probation" and ordered him to take part in a program called Bridges2Safety.

Conclusion:

Facts change, the people change, times change, but the law it stays consistent. It is a stabilizing force in a World of unknowns. God provides this stability in a set of standards – derived from his Word. That law gives us our country's structural foundation. If the law changed based on the people involved or for any other reason we would lose the solid foundation.

The quickest way to crumble a family, business, or society is to crumble the foundation it is built upon. The United States is a country built on "the Rule of Law." You undermine the law, then you undermine the very standards of the country. Thus, no matter who you are, you are equal in the eyes of the law.

Just ask the United States Supreme Court who last week ruled in AMES v. OHIO DEPT. OF YOUTH SERVICES, saying "...that guarantee " 'cannot mean one thing when applied to one individual and something else when applied to [another].'" Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, 600 U. S. 181, 206 (2023). 605 U. S. 23–1039 (2025), (Thomas Concurrence, FN 1).

May God Bless You, Your Business, and the United States of America,

By WMBF News Staff

Distributed by Winslow Law, LLC

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.